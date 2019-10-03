It’s a matter of statistical fact… the biggest danger to Hoosier deer hunters are themselves. Top of the list of deer hunting dangers is the tree stand accident. With the official deer archery season starting October 1, Indiana Conservation Officers are offering safety tips to help keep Hoosier deer hunters safe.
The various deer hunting seasons run through January 31, 2020. It is estimated more than 300,000 people will participate in some form of deer hunting in Indiana during the various seasons. Such a large number makes safety even more important.
The most common injuries during deer seasons are accidents involving tree stands and elevated platforms. Follow the safety tips listed below when hunting from an elevated position:
Before the hunt:
• Read and understand the tree stand manufacturer’s instructions.
• Check tree stands and equipment for wear, fatigue, and cracks or loose nuts/bolts, paying particularly close attention to parts made of material other than metal.
• Practice at ground level.
• Learn how to properly wear your full body safety harness.
During the hunt:
• Wear your full body safety harness.
• Use a tree stand safety rope.
• Make certain to attach your harness to the tree before leaving the ground, and make sure it remains attached to the tree until you return to the ground.
• Maintain three points of contact during ascent and descent.
• Use boots with non-slip soles to avoid slipping.
• Use a haul line to raise and lower firearms, bows and other hunting gear.
• Make certain firearms are unloaded before attaching the haul line.
Additional safety tips:
• Carry emergency equipment, such as a cell phone and flashlight.
• Make a plan before you hunt.
• Tell someone your plan, including where you will be hunting and when you plan to return.
• Stick to your plan.
• Identify game before pointing a firearm.
• Know your target and what is beyond it.
Hunters Can Monitor For Chronic Wasting Disease
Hunters can help monitor deer populations in northwest and northeast Indiana for chronic wasting disease (CWD) by voluntarily submitting harvested deer to the DNR for testing during the 2019-20 deer hunting season. For doing so, participants will receive a commemorative 2019 Deer Management Partner magnet and a metal tag reminiscent of historical confirmation tags as tokens of appreciation.
Surveillance involves collecting lymph nodes from the neck of hunter-harvested deer and submitting the samples for diagnostic testing.
During opening weekend of firearms season (November 16 and 17), biologists will operate sampling stations to collect lymph nodes from deer harvested within the CWD surveillance area. The surveillance area includes Jasper, Lake, LaPorte, Newton, Porter, Pulaski, and Starke counties in northwest Indiana, and Dekalb, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben counties in northeast Indiana.
Sampling stations will be located at DNR fish & wildlife areas (FWAs) and cooperating businesses in the 11-county surveillance area. The locations of the sampling stations will be posted on the DFW website at on.IN.gov/CWD. No fee will be charged for voluntarily submitting harvested deer for CWD testing at the locations.
Hunters may also have their harvested deer sampled for CWD throughout the entire 2019-20 season at FWAs statewide. DNR staff will collect samples by appointment during normal business hours. Hunters who wish to have their deer sampled at a FWA should contact the FWA to make an appointment. Select FWAs will offer an after-business-hours option through which hunters can place the head of their harvested deer in a designated freezer for CWD sampling. Contact information for participating FWAs is at on.IN.gov/CWD.
Successful hunters who would like to have their deer sampled for CWD but do not wish to visit a FWA may submit samples directly to the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (ADDL) at Purdue University for a fee. More information and submission forms are available by clicking on the link at the top of the DNR CWD website at on.IN.gov/CWD.
CWD is a neurologic disease affecting white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, and moose. The fatal disease is transmitted directly through bodily fluids such as feces, saliva, blood, or urine, or indirectly through environmental contamination of soil, plants, food, or water. CWD is found in free-ranging white-tailed deer in several Midwestern states close to Indiana, including Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. CWD has not been detected in Indiana.
Learn To Fish For Muskie
Learn how to fish for muskie with a DNR biologist at Fort Harrison State Park on October 12.
The workshop is designed to teach beginners the skills needed to muskie fish on their own. Participants will learn about muskie biology, fishing tackle, seasonal fishing techniques, and where they can fish for muskie in Indiana.
The workshop will run from 9:00am to noon, and will be held in Recreation Building 701, which is located east of the visitor center parking lot.
The workshop is free, but advance registration is required. Participants will be required to pay the state park gate fee of $7 per car for in-state vehicles, $9 for out-of-state vehicles, or $2 for pedestrians and cyclists.
There is no minimum age requirement to participate in the event. Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a registered and related adult.
Registration for the event ends on October 10th at midnight. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2kqSIty.
Patoka Lake Dutch Oven Cook-Off
Patoka Lake is hosting its 17th annual Dutch oven cook-off on Saturday, October 12 beginning with a noon registration at the campground. All culinary skill levels are welcome to participate.
Cooking will begin at 12:30 p.m. Dishes will be judged upon completion. Winners will be announced in the cooking area of the campground. For more information about the event call 812-685-2447.
The event is free but the entrance fee of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 for out-of-state vehicles applies. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
