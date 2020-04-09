In these times of mandatory social isolation, Indiana’s DNR interpretive naturalists are dedicated to sharing virtual tours of the outdoors to keep you engaged and uplifted.
DNR staff are normally on the frontline providing park visitors with in-person nature hikes and programs, but now they are working ONLINE to provide at-home park visitors with virtual hikes, presentations, and live streaming programs.
Topics include wildflower walks, nature talks, live critter feedings, history programs, craft tutorials, pre-school programs, property tours, and more, ranging from 5 to 50 minutes.
Virtual programs can be found on individual park Facebook pages or a listing can be found on the Indiana DNR calendar www.calendar.dnr.IN.gov. You can find the programs by using the Advanced Search feature and choosing the “Virtual” category or typing “Virtual” in the Keyword Search.
Story Of A State Park
Mounds State Park has been made available to all of us today because one family loved the land and its history. The Bronnenberg Home stands as a stately reminder of the family’s commitment to preserving the prehistoric mounds on their farm.
Frederick Bronnenberg Sr. arrived in the United States from Germany around 1800. The family was originally destined for Illinois, but settled in Madison County, Indiana, in a log home not far from what is now known as the Great Mound. Frederick and Barbara had 12 children, nine of whom survived and prospered.
Their third child, Frederick Jr., built the Federal style, brick, two-story home around 1850. He and his wife, Hulda Free, raised six children in the home. Frederick Sr. ran a tannery, saw mill and grist mill. Frederick Jr. farmed the large family homestead. The ventures made the Bronnenbergs wealthy and well known in local circles.
The house is the only surviving structure from the Bronnenberg Farm. In 1905, Ransom, Frederick Jr.’s son, leased approximately 40 acres of land to The Indiana Union Traction Company with the option to buy in five years. The company built an amusement park called Mounds Park which ran successfully until 1929, then the company sold the land to the Madison County Historical Society. The historical society promptly donated the land to the Indiana Department of Conservation, and Mounds State Park was established on October 7, 1930.
The American White Pelican
For some, pelicans bring to mind Nigel, a cartoon character in the movie “Finding Nemo”, or vacations along seashores and coastal regions, but not floating on a lake in Indiana.
The beautiful, large, white-plumed birds weigh almost 30 pounds and have wingspans exceeding 9 feet. Seeing a large bird with white wings and black tips sometimes leads to misidentification as a snow goose, another Indiana migrator.
Don’t miss your chance to see one here in Indiana. They stay around just long enough to rest in our waters and eat a lot of fish before moving on to their breeding grounds.
Regular sightings of pelicans occur at Mississinewa Lake, Salamonie Lake, Summit Lake State Park, Raccoon SRA, and Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area. Discover the properties at stateparks.IN.gov.
American White Pelicans cooperate when feeding. Sometimes, large groups will gather in wetlands. They coordinate their swimming to drive schooling fish toward the shallows. The pelicans easily scoop up the corralled fish from the water.
American White Pelicans must provide roughly 150 pounds of food to nourish a chick from its birth to the time it's ready to forage on its own.
Contrary to cartoon portrayals and common misconceptions, pelicans never carry food in their bill pouches. They use them to scoop up food but swallow their catch before flying off.
Pelicans are skillful food thieves. They steal from other pelicans trying to swallow large fish and are successful about one-third of the time. They also try to steal prey from Double-crested Cormorants bringing fish to the surface. In their dense nesting colonies, some birds even steal the food a parent on an adjacent nest has disgorged for its young.
Pelican chicks can crawl by 1 to 2 weeks of age. By 3 weeks they can walk with their bodies off the ground and can swim as soon as they can get to water. Older chicks move up to running, then running with flapping their wings, and by the age of 9 to 10 weeks, they can fly.
White Pelicans forage almost exclusively by day on their wintering grounds; but during breeding season, they commonly forage at night. Even though it’s hard to see, nighttime foraging tends to result in larger fish being caught than during the daytime.
American White Pelicans and Double-crested Cormorants are often found together. They sometimes forage together (though they mainly hunt different fish and at different depths). Cormorants even nest individually or in groups within pelican colonies.
Pelicans are big birds prone to overheat when they’re out in the hot sun. They shed heat by facing away from the sun and fluttering their bill pouches—which contain many blood vessels to let body heat escape. Incubating parents may also stretch their wings wide to aid cooling.
American White Pelican embryos squawk before hatching to express discomfort if conditions get too hot or cold.
The oldest known American White Pelican lived to at least 23 years, 6 months old and was banded in North Dakota in 1983.
In 1910, Dixon Lanier Merritt penned his longstanding limerick about the pelican:
A funny old bird is a pelican.
His beak can hold more than his belican.
Food for a week
He can hold in his beak,
But I don't know how the helican.
