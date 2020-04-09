Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Mostly sunny this morning, then windy with periods of showers this afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.