Fish Size & Limits Increase For Two Atterbury FWA Lakes
Anglers fishing at Coyote and Mallard Marsh lakes in the Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area will be allowed to harvest more fish this coming season in anticipation of repair projects requiring the lakes to be drained. Effective March 4, DNR removed the 14-inch minimum size limit for largemouth bass and doubling the existing daily bag limits for all other fish species in the two lakes. The rule change will remain in effect for one calendar year.
Beginning next winter, DNR will repair the drain control structures on both lakes and work to improve aquatic habitat. DNR is relaxing fishing regulations to reduce the number of fish lost when the lakes are drained. Both lakes will be restocked by the DNR after the renovation projects are completed.
Atterbury FWA is located in southern Johnson County near the town of Edinburgh. For more information about Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area, see the website on.IN.gov/atterburyfwa.
New Nature Preserve
The Natural Resources Commission (NRC), during its last scheduled bi-monthly meeting at Fort Harrison State Park, approved the creation of a new nature preserve, Patoka Hills Nature Preserve in Crawford County.
The action increases to 290 the number of state-designated sites protected by the Nature Preserves Act.
The new 26.79-acre nature preserve contains one of Indiana’s finest paleontological sites and consists of predominantly upland forest with smaller early successional areas and tree plantings. It features dramatic limestone outcrops and a small but highly significant cave.
Since 1987, the Indiana State Museum has been excavating the cave. As a result, scientists have gained information about Indiana’s past climate, plants, and animals during the latter part of the ice age. In addition, many noteworthy animal and plant species are found in Patoka Hills—a cave-adapted springtail insect and a cave millipede, both of which lack eyes and pigmentation and are rare worldwide. Noteworthy plant species at Patoka Hills include two state endangered plants. The preserve is owned and managed by the Division of State Parks.
In other action, the NRC granted preliminary adoption to a number of amendments to 312 IAC 9 regarding the Division of Fish & Wildlife.
Amendments include adding ruffed grouse to the list of state endangered species of birds. Historically, ruffed grouse likely existed throughout Indiana. Populations have steadily declined and are now at less than 1% of the levels observed in the 1980s. Ruffed grouse are on track for local extinction without major management actions. Adding ruffed grouse to the state endangered species list will require environmental reviews in forested environments to consider the impacts on the species. Allowing ruffed grouse to become totally extirpated from Indiana would indicate a failure to act as stewards for the species and require expensive restoration efforts unlikely to succeed without pressing habitat management.
Additional rule amendments granted preliminary adoption includes allowing air rifles and bows meeting certain specifications to be used in the deer firearms season.
Amendments to some of the fisheries rules granted preliminary adoption include adding cisco and Western sand darter to and removing Northern brook lamprey from the state’s list of endangered species of fish. Cisco used to occur across Indiana, but currently is limited to seven lakes and, without intervention, will likely become locally extinct. Western sand darter is thought to once have occurred across Indiana but is currently restricted to a few disjointed areas.
Additional fisheries rule changes preliminarily adopted include establishing a 14-inch minimum size limit for sauger, saugeye and walleye taken on the Ohio River; reducing the daily bag limit to six sauger, walleye, and saugeye in aggregate; and reducing the possession limit to 12 in total. The rationale is the current sauger regulations are not providing enough protection of the species from overfishing. Because sauger grow relatively quickly, anglers should see increases in the number of large sauger and enjoy better quality fishing experiences within two years. Kentucky has already made the change.
Indiana’s Five-Year Outdoor Recreation Plan
The latest in a long line of five-year plans to help determine the future public outdoor recreation needs of all Indiana residents and plan for the future is available from the Department of Natural Resources.
Just as similar organizations in other states, the Indiana DNR is required to create a comprehensive state-level outdoor recreation plan every five years. The planning process keeps Indiana eligible to obtain funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) the DNR then re-grants to park boards in counties, townships, cities, and towns.
The new 140-page Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which covers 2016-2020 and includes the 2021-2025 Indiana Trails Plan, can be downloaded at dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4201.htm. The site also includes information on how the study is done.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.