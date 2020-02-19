Canada geese begin scouting for nesting areas in February, and now is when goose management techniques should begin. Canada geese prefer to nest near water bodies surrounded by short, mowed grass offering a clear line of sight to look for potential predators.
Fortunately, implementing harassment techniques, installing fencing or other barriers, and the avoidance of feeding geese can prevent unwanted nesting on your property. For more information on the practices and how to do them, visit the website https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/3002.htm
A permit is not required to harass geese if they are not physically harmed. If necessary, nests without eggs, hatchlings or young birds can be removed at any time without a permit.
New Exhibits At Goose Pond FWA Marsh Madness
Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area will celebrate the return of Sandhill cranes and waterfowl in conjunction with the Marsh Madness Sandhill Crane Festival on February 28 and 29. During the festival, be sure to stop by Goose Pond FWA to see the new interpretive exhibits.
Marsh Madness is a community-based birding festival in Linton. There will be a kickoff banquet, craft fair, live birds of prey, events for children, and other activities. The kickoff banquet will be February 28 at Linton Elks Lodge, 9779 State Road 54, in Linton. Saturday’s activities will be at Humphreys Park, 1351 A St. NE, in Linton, Indiana.
Goose Pond FWA’s new interpretive exhibits will also be open during the festival. They include a timeline of the property’s history and educational dioramas highlighting wildlife and habitat found at Goose Pond FWA.
An interpretive trail near the visitor center is also in development. When completed, the half-mile walking trail will feature educational signage and prairie and wetland habitat demonstration areas. Tours of the interpretive trail under development will be available Feb. 29 during Marsh Madness.
Goose Pond FWA will expand office hours beginning February 29. The new hours will be 9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5:00pm on Sundays.
Marsh Madness is led by the Friends of Goose Pond through a partnership with the Indiana Division of Fish & Wildlife.
Goose Pond FWA is located at 13540 W. County Road 400 S., Linton, Indiana.
For more information about the event, including a full schedule, see friendsofgoosepond.org/marsh-madness/.
Single tickets for the event are $25 each. To purchase tickets, see friendsofgoosepond.org/product/2020-marsh-madness-ticket/.
Women’s Wilderness Weekend at Patoka Lake
Women interested in participating in a women’s-only event at Patoka Lake to learn outdoor skills in a relaxed environment on April 24-26 have until April 10 to register.
The event will start at the Patoka Lake Nature Center and includes overnight camping for the duration of the weekend. Women ages 16 and older can participate in activities including in-depth archery lessons, kayaking, kayak fishing, Dutch oven cooking, basic bush craft, wild edibles, wilderness first aid, yoga, trap shooting, rifle, boat operations, self-defense, wildlife tracking, beginner birding, beginner bow hunting, hunting basics, and more.
Meals will be provided on Saturday and Sunday. Camping will take place in the modern electric campgrounds. There is a registration fee of $65 per participant.
For more information or to register, call 812-685-2447. The event is being sponsored by the Dubois County Shooting Sports Instructor Council.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Ouabache SP Indiana Master Naturalist Class
Ouabache State Park has partnered with Friends of Ouabache State Park and Wells County Purdue Extension to host an Indiana Master Naturalist class on Wednesdays from March 11 through May 6 from 9:00am to noon.
The Indiana Master Naturalist Program (IMNP) was developed by the DNR and Purdue University Extension to provide Hoosiers who love experiencing and sharing nature with others with hands-on educational opportunities. Class sessions include bats, reptiles, plants and rivers among other topics.
The mission of the IMNP is to bring together natural resources specialists with adult learners to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils and wildlife and to promote volunteer service in local communities.
Cost for the class is $75, and registration is due February 28. To register or learn more about the program, contact Jody Heaston, Indiana State Parks volunteer coordinator, at 463-203-6562 or email jheaston@dnr.IN.gov or visit Wells County Purdue Extension at 4-H Park in Bluffton.
The standard park entrance fee will be waived for students during class times. Ouabache State Park (on.IN.gov/ouabachesp) is at 4930 E. St. Road 201, Bluffton, 46714.
