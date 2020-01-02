Indiana has some serious legislation on the books in regards to harassing legitimate hunters. Hunters on property where they have permission to hunt or on public land during active game seasons are protected from interference from other individuals. One individual attempting to harass local hunters learned a lesson and the letter of the law the hard way.
Indiana Conservation Officers arrested Donald Latulip, 71, of Cedar Lake on Sunday evening after receiving a complaint he was interfering with a group of waterfowl hunters on Cedar Lake at 2:00pm.
ICO Alex Neel responded to the call and observed Latulip in a pontoon boat near the hunters, waving a white towel when ducks flew in the area of the hunters. The hunters also gave Neel video showing Latulip discharging a shotgun toward a residential area on the lake.
Latulip left the area in his boat and entered North Point Marina, which he owns. Neel and officers from the Cedar Lake Police Department attempted to make contact with the suspect at the marina but encountered a locked gate. While at the gate, officers heard what sounded like additional gunfire coming from the marina’s docks.
Latulip refused to open the locked gate. Officers forced the gate open, and the suspect was placed under arrest at 5:00pm and transported to Lake County Jail.
Latulip faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 Felony; Hunter Harassment, a Class C Misdemeanor, and hindering a conservation officer, also a class C Misdemeanor.
Reward Offered On Bald Eagle Shooting
Indiana Conservation Officers are continuing to request information regarding the shooting of a bald eagle in Lawrence County on or around December 20. Currently, a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest of a suspect.
A Lawrence County animal control officer and employees of Brown County Indiana Raptor Center were notified of an injured eagle in the area of the White River near Dixie Highway and took possession on December 20. The eagle, which was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, was treated, but died shortly thereafter. ICO Ryan Jahn took possession of the carcass on December 21 and is investigating.
Anyone with information should call DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR). TIP is a non-profit conservation organization protecting fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.
Several members of the public have asked about donating to the reward fund. Donations to the fund can be made by making checks payable to Turn in a Poacher, Inc. and sending it to ICO Central Dispatch Center, 4850 South State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401, and marking it c/o Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman. The reward will be adjusted accordingly as donations are received.
Practice Ice Safety
So far this season, ice fishing in most of Indiana has been a bust. Continued warming trends have kept all but some extreme northern locations free of ice suitable for fishing. But, hang onto your long johns… colder days are ahead and almost sure to bring Arctic blasts and ice for safe fishing.
With the return of bitter weather, Indiana Conservation Officers are advising to be mindful of the potential hazards of frozen lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. It’s also important to keep a watchful eye on neighborhood retention ponds, lakes and other waterways for others who may venture out and find themselves in trouble.
Every winter, thousands of Hoosiers safely enjoy fishing, skating, hiking, or just sliding around on frozen ponds and lakes. And every year, people drown after falling through ice.
Just like driving differently on snow versus clear roads, some may need to re-learn how to safely have fun on ice.
Put safety first. The best rule of thumb is, when thinking about getting on the ice; believe it is thin ice unless proven otherwise.
Here are a few tips to remember when considering standing on or walking on a frozen lake or pond:
1. No ice is safe ice.
2. Test the thickness of the ice with an ice auger. At least 4 inches of ice is recommended for ice fishing; 5 inches is recommended for snowmobiling.
3. If you don’t know the thickness of the ice, don‘t go on it.
4. Wear life jackets or flotation coats.
5. Carry ice hooks and rope gear.
6. Before going on the ice, leave a note of your whereabouts with a friend or family member.
7. Don’t test the thickness of the ice while alone.
Wearing a life jacket is especially important when on the ice. If you fall through, a life jacket will keep your head above the water until help arrives.
The coating of snow Indiana receives can make for treacherous ice conditions. The snow can insulate the ice, causing it to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is never as strong as solid, clear ice.
If you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice, do not go after it. Doing so can often end in tragedy. Instead, contact your local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.
Some bodies of water will appear to be frozen solid but actually can have thin ice in several potentially unexpected areas. Flowing water, such as rivers and streams, should be avoided when covered by a layer of ice. Water surrounded by sand may freeze with inconsistencies in the thickness of the ice. Underground springs, wind, waterfowl and other animals such as beavers can also keep areas of ice thin.
Falls of the Ohio Geology Club
Falls of the Ohio State Park is starting a new geology club especially geared toward people interested in fossils and minerals. Meetings are scheduled for the first Sunday of every month beginning Sunday, January 5. The club will meet from 3:00 to 4:30pm in the park’s Interpretive Center. The program leaders will discuss the club’s purpose and goals.
The meeting is free, but there is a $2 parking fee. Admission to the gallery is not included. Admission is $9 for age 12 and older, $7 for children ages 5-11 and children younger than 5 are free.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (on.IN.gov/fallsoftheohiosp) is located at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville, Indiana 47129.
