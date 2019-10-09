David R. McCollough, age 37 of Greencastle, Indiana was charged with multiple hunting violations after a long investigation conducted by Indiana Conservation Officers.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint of hunting from an off-road vehicle (ORV) and trespassing on November 18, 2018 during the time McCollough had claimed to have killed a trophy class deer. Electronic check station records revealed inconsistent reporting of the deer killed by McCollough.
An interview with McCollough revealed additional discrepancies in his hunting activities.
Search warrants were issued and served on the cellular phone in McCollough’s possession. Data retrieved from the phone account revealed text messages sent by McCollough earlier in the day of the alleged incident expressing intent to hunt without obtaining a valid hunting license. Other text messages sent by McCollough to two additional phone numbers during the afternoon described him killing the deer and were time-stamped approximately 45 minutes prior to him purchasing the appropriate license online.
The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office filed multiple hunting-related criminal charges. The monetary value of the deer is estimated at $4,500 due to its size. The deer was forfeited to Indiana Conservation Officers as a portion of the agreement established by the Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office.
All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Don’t Deer Hunt While Driving
A deer collision can happen to even the most experienced driver. Recently our niece’s daughter hit a deer coming home from work in the dark totaling her pickup truck. Thankfully, she wasn’t hurt, and she was smart enough not to veer uncontrollably in an attempt to miss the animal. She tried as much as she could to miss the animal, but was afraid to over correct and roll the vehicle.
Indiana’s DNR has some tips for Hoosiers traveling the highways in the fall.
As the days shorten and the breeding season for deer approaches, the chances of encountering deer on Indiana roadways increases significantly. Motorists should pay particular attention while driving to decrease the risk of collision. Deer-vehicle accidents can be minimized by practicing good defensive driving skills.
Staying aware and keeping the following information in mind may help motorists reduce their chances of becoming another deer-vehicle collision statistic:
• Deer are most active between sunset and sunrise.
• Deer often travel in groups. If you see one deer, another is likely nearby.
• Be especially careful in areas where you have seen deer before.
• Use high beams when there is no opposing traffic. Scan for deer’s illuminated eyes or dark silhouettes along the side of the road.
• If you see a deer, slow your speed drastically, even if it is far away.
• Exercise extreme caution along wooded edges, at hills, and during blind turns.
• Never swerve to avoid hitting a deer. Most serious crashes occur when drivers try to miss a deer, but hit something else.
Hunting Seasons Beginning In October
Wild Turkey Fall Archery: October 1 – 27
Deer Archery: October 1 – January 5, 2020
Woodcock: October 15 – November 28
Red and Gray Fox: October 15 – Feb. 28, 2020
Coyote and Striped Skunk: October 15 – March 15, 2020
Wild Turkey Fall Firearms: October 16 – 27
Ducks, Coots, Mergansers:
North Zone: October 19 – December 8
Central Zone: October 26 – November 3
Canada Geese:
North Zone: October 19 – November 3
Central Zone: October 26 – November 10
Youth Waterfowl
North Zone: October 12 – 13
Central Zone: October 19 – 20
South Zone: October 26 – 27
Veteran Waterfowl
North Zone: October 12 – 13
Central Zone: October 19 – 20
South Zone: October 26 – 27
Mourning dove season will close on October 20.
Dog running season for raccoon and opossum will close on October 25.
Waterfowl Counts Underway
Indiana DNR has conducted waterfowl counts during fall and winter migration since 1986. In most areas, counts are performed from the last week of August through January to gather migration data during potential waterfowl hunting seasons. Waterfowl counts occur on several fish & wildlife areas (FWAs), Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, and two southern Indiana rivers.
During the monitoring period, FWA property staff follows a mapped route and record all waterfowl observations once a week. The staff then sends the property data to the waterfowl biologist. The river counts occur on two segments: one in the South Zone and one in the Central Zone. The segments are flown in a helicopter only from November through January because waterfowl usage of the rivers is very low until ponds and marshes begin to freeze.
Three-year averages of data are used to determine when migration occurs in each waterfowl hunting zone. The information helps time hunting season with the likely peak migration each year. In addition, data are posted online to share bird usage at the various participating properties. Waterfowl counts are not a census of all birds in the state at any given time; rather, count data provide an index of migration at the zone scale. Waterfowl usage of individual locations can vary widely depending on many factors.
Family Pheasant Hunt
Family Pheasant Hunt is tailored to new hunters or individuals interested in learning and experiencing upland gamebird hunting. All are welcome to attend. The program will run from 8:00am to 4:00pm on October 19, 2019.
During the workshop, participants will become familiar with:
• Methods and strategies for hunting upland gamebirds
• Basic firearms safety in the field
• Shooting techniques
• Shot placement (where to aim)
• How to process and cook harvested game
• Hunting with a mentor/dog handler and a dog trained in upland gamebirds
All firearms, ammunition, and safety equipment will be provided for the shooting range portion.
The workshop will be outside so please dress accordingly. Long pants, boots, and jackets are recommended.
There is no cost associated with attending the workshop. Participants must have a valid Indiana hunting license and gamebird stamp. All participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop due to limited space. Register by contacting Ray Shepard at (812) 343-2235, or by email at rshepard@dnr.IN.gov
The workshop location is at the Glen’s Valley Conservation Club, 7115 Waverly Rd., Martinsville, IN 46151.
