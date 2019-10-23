Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal boating accident occurring the morning of October 20 on Prairie Creek Reservoir in Delaware County.
The accident was first reported shortly before 11 a.m. to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. When first responders arrived on scene, the male victim, Lenard L. Anderson, age 71, of Muncie, had been recovered from the water by witnesses and CPR had been started.
Efforts to revive Anderson were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anderson was ejected from the boat he was operating after a collision with another vessel. Witnesses indicated he may have had a medical emergency before the accident. The victim was not wearing a life jacket or his engine cutoff lanyard prior to the collision.
Following the accident, the victim’s boat continued operating in circles on the reservoir until Conservation Officers disabled the motor with the use of a throw rope.
Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the boating public of the importance of wearing safety equipment while underway.
Field Trip Grant Benefits 4,900 Children
Students at 67 Indiana schools this academic year will experience the outdoors thanks in part to a grant program supporting field trips to Indiana State Parks. The Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program is for public, private, parochial, or home-school educators and is administered through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation (INRF), the supporting non-profit of the DNR.
The grants, ranging from $72-$200 will fund transportation costs, program fees, and classroom supplies related to preparation or follow-up for the field trips.
An estimated 4,921 K-12 students will benefit from the grant program in 2019-20. The program expects to distribute $11,624 through 72 grants.
It is the seventh academic year the grant program has been in effect. Through the current academic year, the program has distributed more than $41,000 in overall funding and helped more than 15,000 students visit an Indiana state park for a guided hike or talk with an interpretive naturalist.
To see students benefiting from the grant, visit youtu.be/uC4QjhsBLO8.
The fund was established in memory of Tom Huck, a long-time DNR employee who was an ardent supporter of outdoor experiences for children in parks. Financial assistance also comes periodically from the Indiana Master Naturalist Advisory Council, and its contribution this year allowed the fund to double the number of grants offered, according to Jody Kress, executive director of INRF. DNR staff also contributes to the fund through the State Employees Community Campaign.
“We appreciate the generosity of those who contribute to Indiana’s youth,” Kress said. “We hope to see this program grow so we can educate more students across the state about our natural and cultural legacy.”
To donate, visit IndianaNRF.org. Indiana has 24 state parks and eight reservoirs eligible for field trip funding. Field trips to state parks engage students in learning about Indiana’s fish, forest, wildlife, natural habitats and conservation.
Fremont Man Injured In Tree Stand Fall
Indiana Conservation Officers have investigated a tree stand fall occurring the evening of October 9 in Fremont at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of east State Road 120.
Matt Goins, age 34 of Fremont was hunting from a tree stand in a wooded area behind his residence and was wearing a full safety harness. He unhooked the tether from the tree to climb down, and when he stepped on the top set of climbing sticks, the strap became dislodged. Goins then fell approximately 20 feet to the ground.
From the base of the tree, Goins used his cell phone and called his wife, who then called 911. Goins was transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of his injuries.
Conservation Officers were assisted on scene by the Fremont Fire Department, the Fremont Police Department, and Steuben County EMS.
With Indiana’s deer hunting season now open, Conservation Officers remind hunters to always wear a full body safety harness and life line system to prevent falls anytime their feet are off the ground when hunting from a tree stand, and to always check the condition of their equipment before using it.
Patoka Lake Fish Habitat Finalized
This year Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) finalized a plan for the next reservoir habitat enhancement project which will be Patoka Lake. The two main objectives are to stabilize eroded shoreline and enhance in-lake fish habitat.
Artificial-structure volunteer build days will begin this December and continue through January 2020 until 260 pallet-style structures are built and placed. All other structure types are scheduled to be built and placed during December 2020 and January 2021.
Most Indiana reservoirs were built in the 1960s and 1970s. As the reservoirs have aged, fish habitat has degraded. Specifically, much of the standing timber and other woody debris has been reduced. Additionally, due to more frequent flooding and prolonged high water, aquatic vegetation has disappeared. DNR began the Reservoir Habitat Enhancement Program (RHEP) in 2016 to restore reservoir habitat.
Since the RHEP’s creation, DNR has placed a total of more than 700 artificial fish habitat structures in Sullivan Lake (Sullivan County), Cecil M. Harden (Parke County), and Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown counties) with support from volunteers.
The Patoka Lake Fish Habitat Enhancement Plan is available on Indiana’s RHEP webpage at wildlife.IN.gov/7665.htm.
