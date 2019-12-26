Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Lawrence County on Friday, December 20, 2019. Shortly before 4:30pm, a Lawrence County Animal Control Officer and employees of Brown County Indiana Raptor Center were notified by a landowner south of the White River near Dixie Highway of the discovery of an injured eagle. The eagle, which had recently suffered an apparent gunshot wound, was treated for injuries, but died shortly thereafter.
Indiana Conservation Officer Ryan Jahn took possession of the carcass on 12/21/19 and initiated an investigation into the shooting. A reward is being offered to anyone with information concerning the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Indiana Conservation Officers’ Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or through the anonymous tip line at 1-800-TIP-IDNR.
Learn To Hunt Squirrels
On January 4, the Division of Fish & Wildlife will be conducting a workshop at the Crosley Fish & Wildlife Area, “Learn To Hunt Squirrels.” The workshop is tailored to families and individuals new to hunting.
During the workshop, participants will become familiar with: Methods and strategies for hunting squirrel; Basic firearms safety in the field; Shot placement (where to aim); Hunting with a mentor; and How to process and cook harvested game.
Firearms and ammunition will be available for participants needing them. The workshop will be outside, please dress accordingly. Long pants, boots, and jackets are recommended. A hunter orange hat or vest is required to be worn during the hunt.
There is no fee to participate in the workshop. Participants must have a valid Indiana hunting license. Participants under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to attend.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop due to limited space. Register obn li ne at http://www.in.gov/activecalendar_dnr/EventRegistration.aspx?Rid=1689&Iid=65863&Frm=
The workshop will be held at Crosley Fish & Wildlife Area, 2010 State Road 3 South, North Vernon, IN 47265 in Jennings County. Phone: (812) 346-5596
Contact Information: Chad Springer Phone: 812-346-5596 Email: cspringer@dnr.IN.gov
State Parks Offer First Day Hikes On New Year’s Day
Usher in 2020 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered January 1 at Indiana’s state parks. First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year and provide a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends. Information on First Day events in Indiana is at bit.ly/2S6yOT6.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
Contact your local state park, reservoir or state property for information.
Trails Board Nominations & Trails Grant Applications
The DNR is seeking nominations for five openings on the state’s Indiana Trails Advisory Board (TAB). The openings are for representatives of the following trail-user groups: environmental groups, hikers, mountain bikers, trail support groups, and users with disabilities. Nominations will be accepted by the DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation through December 30.
Nominees should be involved with a regional or statewide organization, club or association related to the trail-user group they would represent. Selected board members would serve a three-year term starting March 1, 2020 and attend quarterly meetings. TAB meetings are on the first Thursday of March, June, September and December. All meetings start at 3:00pm local time, with locations varying throughout the state.
The 15-member voluntary TAB advises DNR director Cameron F. Clark on trails-related issues. Members are also encouraged to report any news from their respective user groups to the board as well as share pertinent trail information with their constituents.
Having the TAB is required for Indiana to receive funding from the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration. The state annually distributes $1.2 million in RTP grant funding to acquire and develop trails for both motorized and non-motorized trail use.
Units of governments and 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations are eligible to apply for RTP funds. Applicants for RTP funds for their trail projects may request between $50,000 and $250,000, which is an increased maximum from the previous year. All applicants must provide a 20% match to be eligible. Grant applications for RTP funding are due to the DNR Division of Outdoor Recreation by March 1, 2020.
To learn more about the Indiana Trails Advisory Board and nomination information, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4094.htm.
For more information about the Recreational Trails Program, including how to apply, see: dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4101.htm
Workshop For Waterfowl Control Operators
Waterfowl control operators (WCOs) are invited to attend the 2020 Waterfowl Workshop on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Fort Harrison State Park. The workshop will run from noon to 3:30pm in Recreation Building 702. All contractors who want to become qualified as WCOs to conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation and/or euthanasia for hire during 2020 are invited to attend. All first-time WCOs must attend the workshop.
Attendance is encouraged for all WCOs, but individuals who have attended the DNR waterfowl workshop in previous years may opt to test out. If you are interested in taking the test, please contact Debbie Walter at dwalter@dnr.IN.gov or 812-789-2724. The 2020 exam will be available January 27, 2020.
Employees of WCO contractors are welcome to attend the training, but only individuals physically conducting waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocating, and/or euthanizing for hire are required to attend.
If you are pursuing qualifying status for goose euthanasia for the first time, you will also need to provide a certificate of attendance to the Nuisance Wildlife Control Operators Association (NWCOA) goose management course or a Division of Fish & Wildlife approved eight-hour equivalent goose course. WCOs are not qualified to conduct waterfowl management activities until all necessary paperwork has been received.
For more information on becoming a WCO and to register for the workshop, contact Jessica Merkling, urban wildlife biologist at jmerkling@dnr.IN.gov or 260-244-6805.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Jack’s first book, The Best Of Spaulding Outdoors, a compilation of his favorite articles over 30 years is now available as a Kindle download or as a 250 page paperback from Amazon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.