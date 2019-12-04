Learn about bald eagles and other raptors and possibly see an eagle in the wild during Patoka Lake’s 32nd annual Eagle Watch on January 4 from 10 a.m. to Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR 4 p.m. at the Patoka Lake Nature Center.
Programs featured at the event include a driving tour of eagle viewing hot spots led by Patoka Lake wildlife specialist Brian Finch and a presentation on Patoka Lake’s raptor center including the center’s own resident bald eagle, by interpretive naturalist Dana Reckelhoff. Rex Watters, Monroe Lake wildlife biologist, will give a presentation on the DNR’s eagle reintroduction program; and there will be presentations on other topics including flight and osprey. Children’s activities and crafts will be available from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Cost for the event is $15 per person. Advance registration is required and can be submitted by calling the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Dress for the weather; and remember to bring binoculars, spotting scopes, and cameras. Have vehicles fueled for the driving tour. The event is limited to the first 90 registered participants.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
First Day Trail Run And Walk
Monroe Lake will host its seventh annual First Day Trail Run and Walk at Fairfax State Recreation Area, 9801 S. Fairfax Road, Bloomington, on Wednesday, January 1, at 3:30 p.m.
The event is untimed and has two distance options, 3.7 miles and 1.3 miles. Registration is $15 per person and includes a post-event appetizer buffet and a ticket for the prize drawing.
Advance registration is available until December 30 at mag7raceseries.com/?event=7th-annual-first-day-trail-run-and-walk. The first 300 people to register will also receive a $15 gift certificate for the restaurants at FourWinds Lakeside Inn and an embroidered, iron-on commemorative patch.
Same-day registration will be offered from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., cash or check only. Course maps and additional info are available on the registration website.
The First Day Trail Run and Walk is co-sponsored by Monroe Lake, the FourWinds Lakeside Inn, and the Indiana Trail Running Association. Proceeds support public events, programs, and interpretation at Monroe Lake.
DNR Holiday Gift Packs
Cross the hard-to-buy-for people off your shopping list by giving them a holiday gift pack from the DNR. The DNR gift pack saves you $31 over buying the items individually. A gift pack is a gift the recipient can use the whole year. Whether the person enjoys camping or sleeping in the comfort of one of seven Indiana State Park Inns, the gift pack is sure to please.
The $99 gift pack includes a 2020 resident annual entrance permit, a one-year subscription to Outdoor Indiana magazine, and one of two $65 gift card options. There’s a $65 gift card to use at the campgrounds — or for those who like to enjoy nature from the comfort of the indoors, a $65 State Park Inns gift card. There’s also an option to upgrade the gift card to $100 by paying $35 more.
Orders ship within three to five business days. Orders received by December 8 will ship by December 16. The offer is available through December 31, and packs may be purchased online at innsgifts.com.
Indiana has 32 state parks and reservoirs throughout the state. The entrance permit grants gate entrance for all of 2020 for state park properties beginning January 1.
The inns gift card may be used at any of seven state park lodging facilities, as well as at the award-winning Pete Dye-designed golf course at Fort Harrison State Park in Indianapolis. The card may also be used for lodging, meals in the dining rooms, or gift purchases.
The camping gift card may be used toward the rental of cabins (excluding inns-operated cabins), campsites, cottages, group camps, recreation buildings, rent-a-camp cabins, shelters, youth and rally camps at all state park and reservoir properties. It may also be used at a handful of DNR Division of Forestry properties, including Deam Lake State Recreation Area (SRA), Greene-Sullivan State Forest, and Starve Hollow SRA. The camping gift card may also be used to purchase daily entrance, lake permits, horse tags, and any other items sold by park-operated gates, stores and gift shops. The camping gift card cannot be used at any privately operated concessions, camp stores, marinas or saddle barns.
Outdoor Indiana is a bi-monthly magazine bringing you the best of the state’s outdoors in 48 pages of full color. The normal subscription rate is $15 per year. You can learn more about the magazine at outdoorindiana.org.
New Tools To Combat Invasive Species
Our native plant communities have been crowded out by invasive species in many areas across our state. For years, land managers have tried to remove invasive species like bush honeysuckle and autumn olive using a variety of methods including cutting, mulching, and spraying using a backpack or tractor. Invasive species management gives our native plants a chance to thrive and provide habitat for wildlife.
To combat the ever-growing threat of invasive species, Atterbury Fish & Wildlife Area is taking a new approach, using aerial application. Aerial application allows the treatment of more invasive-infested acres in a shorter time with less cost than more conventional applications. Applications are planned to take place this fall after overstory trees drop their leaves. Since target invasive species retain their leaves much later into the fall, the application affects the target species without disturbing the native species already gone dormant.
Learn more about invasive species in Indiana. If you have questions about the application area at Atterbury FWA, contact the property office.
