Patoka Lake has determined hunt dates for its three waterfowl resting areas for 2019-2020.
The Sycamore Creek area will remain closed this year to act as a refuge offering the waterfowl a place of little disturbance.
Waters lying east of Walls Boat Ramp, as well as the Allen Creek area, will be open to waterfowl hunting, fishing, trapping, and motorized and non-motorized boat traffic on specified days beginning Nov. 1, 2019 and continuing through Feb. 29, 2020.
Patoka Lake lies within the waterfowl hunting Southern Zone. The open dates are:
Southern Zone – Ducks Regular Season
Nov. 2, 3, and 30
Dec. 1, 5, 9, 13, 14, 18, 22, 27, 28, and 29
Jan. 3, 4, 8, 11, 14, 18, 22, 25, and 26
Southern Zone – Geese Regular Season
Nov. 2, 3, 9, 10, 13, 14, 18, 19, 23, 28, 29, and 30
Dec. 1, 5, 9, 13, 14, 18, 22, 27, 28, and 29
Jan. 3, 4, 8, 11, 14, 18, 22, 25, 26, 31
Feb. 1, 2, 4, 6, 8, and 9
Hunters are reminded they are required to use the self-service hunter check stations around Patoka Lake. Hunter check-in cards are to be turned in daily, even if no birds are harvested. Special regulations, state, and federal game stamps and licenses, and non-toxic shot are all required by law to hunt migratory waterfowl. Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
Maps for locations of hunter check stations, maps of the waterfowl resting areas, and other information about Patoka Lake can be found at the Patoka Lake park office. For more information, contact Patoka Lake at 812-685-2464.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Patoka Lake Dove Hunt
Patoka Lake is hosting two in-person drawings for controlled dove hunts and a non-draw hunt opportunity on September 1.
Both drawings will be at 6:00am and have hunting hours of 6:30 a.m. to noon.
The first dove hunt drawing will be at Jackson State Recreation Area in Orange County in the Wildcat Cove Hunter Check Station #17 parking area. Around 15 to 20 groups are expected to be drawn.
The second drawing is an age 17 or younger hunt at the former R.A. Walton Farm in Crawford County at the R.A. Walton Farm Hunter Check Station #11 parking area. Hunting hours will be the same as for Jackson SRA. Six to eight groups will be drawn for this hunt.
Both hunts will have a maximum of two hunters per stake. All fields surrounding the controlled sunflower fields at both locations will have the same hours.
There will be no “stand-by” or refilling of shooting stations if there are early departures at either property. All fields will be considered open hunting starting September 2. Shooting hours will be a half hour before sunrise until sunset.
Hunters need to purchase the proper licenses and stamps and have their Federal Harvest Information Program (HIP) number. Patoka Lake adult hunters will be limited to 50 shells, and youth hunters will be limited to 75 shells. Hunters must use size 6 or smaller non-toxic shot and they are required to have their firearms plugged so they can only contain three shells at a time.
Tillery Hill SRA will host a non-draw hunt opportunity on September 1. There will be a 3-acre field at Hunter Check Station #6, and a two-acre field near Osborne Boat Ramp on W. Newton Stewart Road.
Hunters are strongly encouraged to wear blaze orange clothing for safety as other users may be in the fields and area.
Changes To Public Access Sites
Several public access sites in Indiana will close for repairs while projects at other sites have been completed and are back open.
Access sites closed for repairs are:
• Wabash Public Access Site in Wabash will be temporarily closed for ramp repairs starting August 26. Repairs are expected to take approximately one week.
• Laughery Creek Public Access Site near Dillsboro will be temporarily closed for reconstruction from August 26 through September 5. The closest alternate access site during this period will be the Tanners Creek Public Access Site near Lawrenceburg.
• Spice Valley Public Access Site near Williams will be temporarily closed for paving operations until September 5. Alternate access sites are available downstream at Williams Dam Public Fishing Area and upstream at the Bedford Public Access Site.
Newly reopened sites include Ashby Pit on Sugar Ridge Fish & Wildlife Area And Loon Pit on Blue Grass Fish & Wildlife Area. The sites have newly updated boat launch sites and are open to the public. The older concrete launch ramps at the sites were removed and replaced with updated concrete slab ramps.
Lake Monroe Flora Field Days
Want to work on your flora identification skills? Practice with a naturalist! Field day emphasis is on proper use and application of an ID key, which opens the door to identifying thousands of species. The naturalist will work with each attendee based on their prior experience. If you’ve never worked with flower ID before, this is a great way to learn. If you have prior experience, this is a fun way to practice your skills (and maybe add some new blooms to your life list!). 2 hours
• Tuesday, September 3 at 9:30 a.m. (Allens Creek SRA): Sign up at http://bit.ly/florafieldsep2019 by September 1. No registration limit.
