I get a lot of inquiries about the outdoors… many and varied and last week was no exception.
About 10:00 am, a small car pulled up front and a very nice lady came to the door. As I answered the door, she said, “Are you Jack Spaulding?”
I replied to the affirmative, and she continued. “I read your column and I thought you might be able to help me… I have a problem.”
Inquiring as to the nature of her concern, she stated, “I have an animal staying at my pond and I need to know if it is an otter, a mink or a weasel.”
“Is it in the water or on the bank?”
“It’s in the water… I’ve never seen it when it wasn’t swimming.”
“Is it big like a beaver?”
“No, I know what a beaver looks like… it’s smaller. And, it doesn’t seem to be overly afraid of people.”
“Otters are large animals, similar in size to a beaver, so that rules out an otter. Since it stays in the water, it pretty much rules out a mink and definitely a weasel. Does it have hair on its tail?”
“No hair on the tail.”
“Is it about 10 inches long not counting the length of the tail?”
“Yes.”
“Madame, I believe you have a muskrat in your pond.”
“Are they destructive?”
“Yes… they will dig holes and make dens in the earth fill of the dam and weaken it. If it goes on too long, your dam could possibly fail.”
“How do I get rid of it?”
“I think since it is on your property and it is being destructive, you can have it destroyed. But, just to be sure, call the Sheriff’s Department and ask them to contact the local conservation officer. He can tell you the regulations.”
Over the years, I have fielded thousands of questions, and some of my readers think I am an employee of the DNR. Well, I’m not… I’m just a guy who loves the outdoors.
The Party’s Over
In response to complaints from Pulaski County residents including excessive littering and other criminal activity by large groups of people on the Tippecanoe River, Indiana Conservation Officers conducted a multi-officer patrol of the river on Saturday, August 31.
While patrolling the river by kayak, Indiana Conservation Officers encountered a large group of individuals floating on tubes and consuming alcohol most of them under the age of 21. Due to the size of the group, Indiana Conservation Officers requested the assistance of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and the Winamac Police Department.
A total of 27 individuals were taken into custody by Indiana Conservation Officers and charged with minor consumption of alcohol, a class C misdemeanor. All 27 were transported and booked into the Pulaski County Jail.
