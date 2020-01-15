Applications are now being accepted for spring turkey hunting opportunities on private property through the Access Program Providing Land Enhancements (APPLE) program. APPLE hunts are allocated through the online reserved hunt system. The only way to apply for the hunts is online at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt. Hunters may apply for only one hunting period.
Applications are being accepted until February 19. Draw result notifications will be emailed within two weeks of the application deadline. All regulations and bag limits apply.
APPLE offers financial incentives to landowners who allow controlled public access hunting on their private lands. Wildlife biologists also work with private landowners to establish and improve habitat. For more information about APPLE, see on.IN.gov/dnrapple
Help Wildlife With A State Tax Donation
Hoosiers can help Indiana’s whooping cranes, spotted turtles, bats and other wildlife by donating to the DNR’s Nongame Wildlife Fund when they file their 2019 state taxes.
The Nongame Wildlife Fund supports the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife’s nongame management programs. “Nongame” means species not hunted, trapped, or fished. There are more than 750 nongame and endangered wildlife species in the state. No state tax dollars are used to manage nongame wildlife.
You may donate all or a portion of your state tax refund to the Nongame Wildlife Fund by marking the appropriate boxes on your 2019 Indiana tax forms or when filing electronically. To donate, enter Indiana Nongame Wildlife Fund, 200 for its 3-digit code number, and the donation amount on Line 1 of the Schedule 5/Schedule IN-DONATE form. Then add the donation amount to Line 17 on the main IT-40 form. A video of this process is at https://youtu.be/EMz_97x_SuM.
Direct donations can also be made anytime online at on.IN.gov/nongamewildlifefund or by mail to: Nongame Wildlife Fund; 402 West Washington Street, Room W273; Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Habitat management and conservation efforts for nongame and endangered wildlife are supported through the generosity of Hoosiers and supplemental grants from the federal government. For every $5 donation to the Nongame Wildlife Fund, Indiana is eligible to receive an additional $9 in federal funds. Recent projects have included research on endangered turtles, an outreach campaign to conserve whooping cranes, and surveys of summer bat populations on state fish & wildlife areas (FWAs). Complete program details are at wildlife.IN.gov/2356.htm.
2nd Annual Bald Eagle Driving Tour
The self-guided tour runs from 2:00 to 4:00pm and will have six outdoor shoreline stops, each staffed by experienced bird watchers. Birders will assist attendees in viewing eagles and other birds through spotting scopes. Tour attendees can get an up-close look at a bald eagle and several other raptors at a bonus indoor tour stop featuring live education birds from Hardy Lake. A warming center will be available for tour attendees from 1:00 to 4:00pm with complimentary hot cocoa and tea, cookies, and crafts for kids.
Advance registration is $5 for adults ($3 for children) and is available through January 23 (M-F, 8:00am to 4:00pm, and closed holidays) by phone, 812-837-9546, or in person at the Monroe lake office. Registrants will need to check-in in front of the Paynetown Activity Center on Jan. 26 between 1:00 and 3:00pm to pick up their event buttons and tour maps.
Walk-up registration is $7 for adults ($4 for children) and will be available on January 26 from 1:00 to 3:00pm in front of the Paynetown Activity Center, cash or check only.
Bluebird Box Workshop
You can help bluebirds leap into the new breeding season on Leap Day, Feb. 29, at a Patoka Lake workshop event by building a bluebird nesting box for our migrating guests.
During the workshop, you will also discover how to attract bluebirds to your backyard and keep them thriving in your area.
The workshop will take place at the Patoka Lake Nature Center, starting at 10:00am. All supplies and tools will be provided. Nest box kits are $15 each.
Advance registration is required. Space is limited to 20 participants. Call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447 to register.
Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Salamonie Lake Hosts Two Eagle Watches
Salamonie Lake is giving people a chance to see bald eagles in the wild with its two eagle watches on February 8 and 15.
Participants will meet at Salamonie Interpretive Center at 3:00pm on both days, listen to a brief overview of Indiana’s bald eagles, and then caravan to the largest documented bald eagle roost in Indiana.
Participants should dress for the weather; bring binoculars, cameras and spotting scopes. Shared visual aid will also be available onsite. There will be some walking on a paved road. Individuals who need accessible parking should request it upon registration. Participants may choose to leave the site at any time.
Participants will be able to warm up with hot food and drink items available for freewill donation at the roost site through the Friends of Upper Wabash Interpretive Services.
For the safety of all citizens, Frances Slocum Road between S.R. 124 and County Road 550 E., Miami County, will be closed for this event.
For more information and to register, call 260-468-2127.
The Upper Wabash Interpretive Services (dnr.IN.gov/uwis) is located at 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews, Indiana 46702.
