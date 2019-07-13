Ordinarily, I fill the sunflower feeder twice before I have to replenish the suet cake holder. But, lately I find I am replacing the suet cake at least every time I fill the sunflower feeder or sometimes even twice!
Generally, it is just the usual traffic on the suet cake feeder…. downy woodpeckers, red- bellied, an occasional yellow bellied sapsucker and our resident Pileated woodpeckers. Granted, the Pileated woodpeckers chow down on the suet cake, but it seemed the suet was really taking a hit.
Watching the feeder last week, I saw the female Pileated woodpecker land and eat heavily from the suet cake. Leaving the feeder, she only flew a few feet to a nearby cedar post. There waiting for her was her young one which she fed and then returned to the feeder for another round.
Mystery solved! It looks like the Spaulding household is now the day care center for young Pileated woodpeckers.
Learn To Hunt Waterfowl
Learn to Hunt workshops are multi-day efforts designed for new hunters. Each workshop consists of at least three sessions: (1) classroom, (2) shooting range practice, and (3) mentored hunt. Participants must attend both a classroom and range session for a species before they are eligible for the species’ hunt session. The hunt sessions will take place during the legal hunting season for the species. Hunt session availability will depend on mentor availability.
The Learn to Hunt Waterfowl Classroom Session will be held July 20, from 9:30 - 11:30am CST.
During the classroom session of the Learn to Hunt: Waterfowl workshop, participants will learn:
Hunting Laws; Basic Biology; Equipment Needs and Hunting Methods. Portions of the class will be outside, and outdoor boots are recommended.
The workshop is provided free of charge. You are not required to have a hunting license for the classroom session of the workshop. The workshop will be held at the Vanderburgh Public Library,
200 SE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713.
Pre-registration is required to participate in the workshop due to limited space, so sign up quickly. The registration deadline for the event is 7/16/2019. Participants can register at: http://www.in.gov/activecalendar_dnr/EventRegistration.aspx?Rid=1388&Iid=52639&Frm=
Wanted Dead Not Alive - Invasive Black Carp
In June, two black carp were captured in the Ohio River about 10 miles downstream of the Indiana state line. Black carp are native to eastern Asia and were brought to the United States during the 1970-80s. They have since escaped captivity and have been moving throughout the Mississippi River basin.
Black carp feed on mollusks and pose a serious threat to Indiana’s mussel populations. Many of the mussel species native to Indiana are already listed as species of special concern or endangered due to pollution and changes in river habitat. For more information about the important role mussels play in the state’s rivers, visit wildlife.IN.gov/8684.htm.
Although it is possible to catch black carp on traditional baits, bowfishing anglers are more likely to encounter them. Black carp look very similar to grass carp. See the identification sheet at asiancarp.us/Documents/BlackGrassCarpIdentification.PDF to help tell the difference.
If you have caught a suspected black carp:
Keep the fish and make note of its location.
Cool the fish on ice once you have killed it.
Call the DNR at 1-866-663-9684 to report the fish.
You may be eligible for a $100 bounty per black carp carcass, funded through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Harmonie SP Dedicates Outdoor Education Pavilion
Harmonie State Park will dedicate its new Outdoor Education Pavilion in a ceremony on July 19 at 11:00am CT. The Friends of Harmonie State Park group raised approximately $85,000 to fund the new pavilion through direct donations, gifts of goods and services for construction, and a donor brick program.
DNR Director Cameron Clark and other members of Indiana State Parks staff will recognize the group at the ceremony. Light refreshments and hands-on activities will be provided for families after the dedication.
The pavilion was constructed next to the park’s nature center in the modern campground and is used for a variety of public programs by the park’s interpretive naturalist. The pavilion is also available as a covered space for school groups who visit for programs throughout the year.
A unique piece of history is also housed in the pavilion. A preserved slice of a black oak tree which fell in the park in 2011 is now on display. The tree was identified as the largest black oak in the state in the 2010 Big Tree Register and was more than 18 feet in circumference and nearly 100 feet tall.
RSVP by emailing lfulford@dnr.IN.gov to ensure adequate refreshments and program materials. Guests should plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the dedication’s start time for shuttling to the site since it is located inside the modern campground.
Harmonie State Park (on.IN.gov/harmoniesp) is at 3451 Harmonie State Park Road, New Harmony, 47631.
