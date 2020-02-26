Some of our local bird aficionados have recently contacted me to let me know the buzzards are back. Yes they are, but actually they never really left.
Our sanitation engineers of the sky are basically a slovenly lot. They are more than willing to let pickup trucks and cars do their hunting, and then simply dine on the roadside remains.
As for their migratory tendencies… they are in it for the least distance needed to get out in front of an Arctic blast. Buzzards are ill equipped to dine on frozen carcasses and will go just enough to the south to get into an area of frost free roadside freebies. The buzzards come and go like a tidal ebb and flow controlled by bouts of warm and freezing weather.
I’ve personally seen them several times over the winter. Mild days bring them winging overhead looking for nasty little tidbits along the roadside ditches. One of our readers, Wanda Moore of St. Paul, Indiana sent me an e-mail to let me know buzzards were in the area.
Our good neighbors to the East, those die-hard Ohio Buckeyes regal and celebrate annually on the prompt arrival of their flock of buzzards at Hinckley on the 15th of March.
Hey all you Buckeyes hanging around Hinckley in such great anticipation… if you’re looking for your buzzards, they’re over here, lazing around Central Indiana plumping up on plastered ‘possum, mangled raccoon and other roadside delicacies.
New Indiana Birding Trail Features 35 DNR Sites
More than half of the sites on the new Indiana Birding Trail, which the Indiana Audubon Society (IAS) announced earlier this year, are operated by the DNR. Indiana’s DNR worked with IAS and several regional partners to develop the trail, which provides a great resource for Hoosier birders and others who might visit the state for business, vacation or pleasure.
“Birds make great ambassadors, and our partnership in developing the trail with the Indiana Audubon Society, city and county parks, and regional tourism organizations is a great example of how we can all work together to introduce Hoosiers and out-of-state guests to Indiana’s natural resources,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks.
DNR sites range from the Lake Michigan shoreline of Indiana Dunes State Park, to the prairie at Prophetstown State Park, to the wetlands of Goose Pond Fish & Wildlife Area, and to the wooded hills of Brown County State Park and Yellowwood State Forest.
Indiana Bald Eagle - photo courtesy of IDNR. The trail focuses on species to watch for in each location, site amenities making travel easier, and birding ethics such as remaining on roads, paths and trails in order to limit bird and habitat disturbance. The website also features an interactive map for quick views of each location and a downloadable guidebook.
“Indiana birders know that the Hoosier state provides a wide range of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and discover the diversity in size, shapes, colors, patterns, habits and habitats of birds,” Murphy said. “The Indiana Birding Trail showcases the best sites in the state to find a range of species.”
Located within the Mississippi Flyway, Indiana's wetlands and forests provide resources for birds to fuel up during migration as they fly through the state. The lakefront of Lake Michigan gets massive spring migratory congregations as birds rest and prepare to fly over the lake.
Birding highlights along the trail also include the wide variety of year-round resident bird species, and species returning to Indiana each spring to find mates and raise their young before returning to their wintering grounds farther south.
Properties on the Indiana Birding Trail will be identified with a sign including the birding trail logo.
Printed copies of the Indiana Birding Trail guide are available at properties located on the trail. The downloadable guide and online resources are at Indianabirdingtrail.com. For other locations for wildlife viewing, see dnr.IN.gov/3233.htm
Help Build Fish Habitat At Patoka Lake
Volunteers can help DNR improve fish habitat at Patoka Lake during a habitat structure build day on March 14 from 1:30 to 3:30pm. Structures are needed because as reservoirs such as Patoka Lake age, the number and type of hiding places for fish decrease. The Reservoir Habitat Enhancement Program addresses the issue and works to build fish habitat where natural structure is lacking. Building structures out of wood pallets is one option to improve habitat complexity.
Volunteers should meet at Painter Creek Ramp, located on the northern part of the lake off of S.R. 145. For a map of Painter Creek Ramp, see stateparks.IN.gov/files/patoka_trail.pdf.
Pallets and hardware will be provided. Volunteers should bring cordless drills, work gloves and protective eyewear, but bringing tools is not required to be able to attend. Staff and volunteers will work outside, so please dress accordingly; long pants and close-toed shoes are recommended. Bring snacks and plenty of drinking water. Volunteers are not required to stay for the entire time.
Register for the event by signing up as a volunteer with the Division of Fish & Wildlife. See on.IN.gov/dfwvolunteer and follow instructions under “Sign up to Volunteer.” Once you have a volunteer account, register for the event by clicking “current volunteer opportunities in CERVIS” under volunteer opportunities and selecting Patoka Lake Habitat Build.
The Patoka Fish Habitat Enhancement Plan is available on Indiana’s Reservoir Habitat Enhancement Program webpage, see wildlife.IN.gov/7665.htm for details.
