I received a phone call from my good friend, Tom Stiers the other day. Raised together in the small town of Moscow, we have had many an adventure over the years.
Tom started out, “It seems I have an unusual critter hanging around the house. I’ve never seen anything like it hanging around before. It’s a buzzard.”
Sure enough, for a few days, Tom and his wife Barbara had been graced by the company of one of our aerial roadkill specialists, a turkey buzzard!
Tom went on to say, “It doesn’t seem to want to fly… it just walks around.”
I asked how close he was able to approach the bird and he said he had ventured as close as 20 feet, but was reluctant to go any closer.
I don’t blame him. Buzzards have a really nasty habit of projectile vomiting at anything they consider threatening. I encountered the nasty means of buzzard self-protection years ago with young buzzards in a barn loft outside of Batesville, Indiana. However, like Tom, I was wary and didn’t get within range.
Tom asked if the bird should be reported. I told him if it didn’t leave of its own accord in a day or so, he could contact the Sheriff’s Department who in turn would contact the local conservation officer. The officer would survey the situation and determine the best course of action. Buzzards are a state and national protected species, but I can just imagine the reaction of a poor wildlife rehabilitator given a buzzard to recuperate!
Tom’s call concerning the buzzard brought to mind an amusing incident back when I was a boy. Outside of town lived a farming family who raised crops and chickens for meat and eggs. The couple had several rowdy boys who always seemed to be up to something.
Occasionally, a chicken or two would die and the father would have the boys take the chicken carcasses down to the lower pasture, far away from the house. The trip to the pasture became a repeated chore week to week and soon the pattern of carcass disposal was discovered by a flock of buzzards.
Rather than soar the skies for endless hours looking for roadkill, the buzzards just had to be patient and the weekly deposit of chicken carcasses would be their lunch ticket.
The boys soon noticed the buzzards taking advantage of the meadow-side picnic, and they began to hatch a plan.
Along with the next batch of dead chickens, the boys staked out some old, weak spring leg traps among the buzzards’ weekly bounty. Before the end of the day, they had caught several buzzards.
Anticipating success, the boys had already outfitted an old wire corn crib on the edge of the barn lot with a few tall limbs for roosting and a pan of water. The old crib was tall, totally encased with woven wire and had a latching door on it.
How they accomplished handling the birds… I haven’t a clue. But, they were able to release the buzzards unharmed from the traps, stuff them in gunny sacks, bring them to the crib, and release them into their new “Buzzardarium.”
The boys had a method to their madness. Not only were the buzzards unique pets, but now they only had a short walk to carry the chicken carcasses to their new acquired captives.
Everyone seemed to be very happy about the situation. The boys had some great and unusual pets, the buzzards acclimated and looked forward to the boys bringing them lunch, and all seemed well for several weeks.
However, buzzards smell… and where buzzards roost smells exceptionally bad. The odiferous gut wrenching stench coming from the barn lot was soon noticed by the boys’ mother.
Mom laid down the law… let the buzzards go.
Reluctantly and with sadness, the boys went to their “Buzzardarium” and propped the door open so the buzzards could leave. One by one, the birds filed out the door and took flight. They were gone… but not for long and not very far.
Having grown accustomed to having their meals delivered, the buzzards decided to hang out close to the source, and began to roost on the top of the house and on the clothes line poles along the sidewalk leading to the front door of the house.
The boys were delighted, but their folks were not. They did find the only benefit of having several buzzards roosting on the clothesline poles alongside the sidewalk to the house was it put an immediate end to the bother of door-to-door salesmen.
Readers can contact Jack Spaulding e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
