In their recent news release, Indiana’s DNR says there is no reason for alarm with increased coyote sightings in the winter months. I beg to differ.
As the DNR stated: It’s that time of year again – coyotes are on the move, and Indiana residents might see them more, but this should not be a cause for alarm.
If you or your neighbor is a pet owner and there are coyotes around… this is a red alert. Coyotes are opportunistic feeders and will make a meal of your pet cat or a small to medium size pet dog if given the chance.
Granted, coyotes are common everywhere in the state, even in urban areas. Coyotes become more active during winter, and the bare vegetation this time of year increases the chance of catching a glimpse. Young coyotes leave their parents to find a new home, making them more likely to be seen during winter. And in January, coyotes will be looking to breed, making them even more active. Seeing more coyotes does not mean they are increasing in number.
But, guaranteed in the harsh winter months, coyotes are hungry and on the prowl for anything they can catch and kill.
Where people are, coyotes follow. Coyotes like to eat animals and plants thriving around yards and homes, including rabbits, mice, fruit, squirrels...and not mentioned – pets. They thrive around people because of the abundant food coming with human development.
The release goes o saying, “Coyotes are a common member of Indiana’s urban wildlife community, as are raccoons, red foxes, and opossums. Coyotes are also important members of Indiana’s wildlife community, helping control rodent populations and cleaning up carrion.”
Actually, coyotes are a newly introduced species migrating into Indiana some 35 years or so ago, rapidly displaced red and gray fox and almost eliminated the groundhog in many places in the State.
Coyotes typically weigh between 20-30 pounds and are similar in height to a German Shepherd. Winter fur, which is thicker, makes coyotes appear bigger than they actually are, potentially causing concern.
To reduce the possibility of pets having a negative interaction with coyotes or any other wildlife, keep pets leashed, in a kennel with a secure top, or indoors.
Again, the DNR follows up with what I feel is a misstatement: Problems between coyotes and people are uncommon. (Very common… if they are around, there will be problems!)
The DNR offer some tips for making your property less attractive to coyotes:
• Clean up fallen fruit from trees or gardens.
• Keep garbage secure.
• Make sure pet food and treats are not left outside.
• If you see a coyote around your yard, take down birdfeeders; coyotes could be attracted to the rodents eating the seeds.
• Never intentionally feed a coyote, which could result in its losing its fear of people.
Making a coyote feel unwelcome around people can help maintain its natural fear of humans, but never corner or chase a coyote – you should always allow it to have a clear escape path.
The DNR suggests, “If you see a coyote and want it to go away, try to make it uncomfortable: Yell; wave your arms; spray it with a hose; throw tennis balls or small stones at it, but don’t throw anything that could be food, like apples; and carry a jar of coins to shake or a small air horn to make noise.”
My advice would be rather than carry a tin can with some coins in it or an air horn would be to carry a sidearm. Should a safe and clear shot on your property present itself… take it. Granted, you can’t shoot up a crowded neighborhood trying to evict coyotes. But, if you are inside of an urban area, many of the new high-powered air guns on the market are legal and quite capable of killing a coyote.
If you can’t scare a coyote or are unable to use firearms, I’d suggest to call a licensed nuisance animal exterminator. A list of licensed wildlife removal specialists is available online at http://www.wildlife-removal.com/state/Indiana.htm.
Lake Michigan Tributaries Stocked With Steelhead Trout
Indiana’s DNR stocked approximately 120,000 Michigan-strain steelhead trout into three locations along Lake Michigan this week.
On December 16, approximately 40,000 fish were stocked into the Little Calumet at Mineral Springs Road. On December 17, another 40,000 were stocked into Trail Creek at Meer Road and Salt Creek at West County Road 600 North.
The fish measure approximately 4.25 inches and will stay in the streams until spring before migrating to Lake Michigan. Once there, the fish will spend two to three years in Lake Michigan and return to the streams where they were stocked to spawn.
Anglers should take care when fishing the areas if they catch undersized trout. The fish are under the legal size limit and are sensitive to being caught. If you are catching the fish, consider moving to a different area of the stream or try switching your method of fishing. The introduction of new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the fishery.
Firewood Permits Lincoln State Park
The public is invited to cut certain downed trees Lincoln State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales begin January 6 and end February 28, 2020. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the property office, between 8:45am and 3:00pm CT. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Wood may be cut and removed between 8:45am and 3:30pm CT daily. For more information, call 812-937-4710. Firewood cut at Lincoln State Park is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Lincoln State Park (on.IN.gov/lincolnsp) is on State Road 162, Lincoln City, Indiana 47552.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.