Last Sunday morning, I glanced out the window into our screened-in back porch and I saw what at first thought to be big round leaf. Then it hopped.
As I peered through the window, I could see it was a little fat Carolina Wren bustling and hopping about, busily examining the porch floor for any tidbits it could find.
As I started to turn away, I saw a second wren perched on the screened window.
Apparently the twosome roosted in the eve of the porch the evening before, and when morning came, exited but on the enclosed porch side. Their dilemma now appeared to be finding a way out. Before we set off for church, I propped the screen door partially open in hopes the little feathered vagrants would find their way out.
Sure enough, when we came home our Carolina Wren visitors had exited the screened-in porch for other digs.
Just as we were sitting down to lunch, my sister Mary Jo called from her home in Ingalls, Indiana.
The conversation went something like this:
“You’ll never guess who dropped into to see me this morning?
“I was still in bed when I heard something flutter by my head. I looked up, and there on my dresser was a little bird… a Carolina Wren.
“It was friendly enough, because it flew off the dresser and landed on the covers right next to me.
“I shooed it away, and it went into the kitchen. So, I got up and went into the living room and propped open the door to let it out.
“Apparently, the bird liked being in the house. Instead of going out the door, it flew and landed in the Christmas tree.
“I had done laundry, and I tried to flush it out of the Christmas tree by throwing some rolled up socks at the tree.
“It finally came out and landed on the chandelier.
“I said in a loud voice, ‘It is time for you to go outside!’ and danged if the little feller flew right out the living room door.”
Apparently my sister’s feathered friend gained access through the dog door leading outside in the den.
What are the odds?
Thinking the wave of intruding wrens must be because of a wintertime migration, I was surprised to find Carolina Wrens don’t migrate, they actually expand their range slightly during fall and winter. They are brave little birds, and are well known for flying into open garages and porches looking for little tidbits to eat.
According to folk lore, being visited by a wren is uplifting and inspirational.
I’ll keep checking our porch to make sure we don’t pick up any more captive visitors. But, I don’t think I’ll need sock balls to run them out.
