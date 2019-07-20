ELKHART — Frank Reich knows the true meaning of the word humility and he is not afraid to let people know it.
The head coach of the Indianapolis Colts shared a story from his own athletic career, one that some former NFL players might not be so eager to acknowledge.
Reich was in Elkhart Thursday morning as the main speaker for the 28th annual Elkhart Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast sponsored by the Christian Business Men’s Connection. The event was held before a near capacity crowd at the Northern Indiana Event Center/RV Hall of Fame.
“I played basketball in high school. We were in a close game and at halftime the coach gave us a pep talk,” Reich said. “In those days there was a center jump to begin the second half. I was the center and lost the tip. The other team went down and scored. It was my job to inbound the ball to the point guard. Running down the court I could hear someone calling my name.
“It was the point guard. He had picked up his dribble and was trapped by two defenders. He passed me the ball, I dribbled three times and realized there was no one around me. I went in for a left-handed layup at the wrong basket. The layup was missed since I am right handed, but as my parents taught me, if at first you don’t succeed try, try again. The second time the ball went in. The basket counted for the other team and we ended up losing the game by one point.”
Reich went on to share the thing he remembers most about the experience.
“When I got to the other end of the floor no one said a word to me. Not one person held me accountable,” Reich said. “As a player we have a lot of freedom, but we still have to submit to the design of the game. What if I had asked the official who he thought he was by telling me which basket I could shoot at?
“I lost focus on the game by trying to do my own thing. The design is broken when we start doing things our own way. The same can be said about life. True freedom for me as a man, a husband and a coach comes by showing weakness and submitting to God’s design.
“The 30 seconds after the incident happened that no one talked to me made me realize I didn’t wanted to be surrounded by yes-men. I want people around me that will hold me accountable.”
Reich played 14 seasons in the NFL, spending most of his time (1985-94) as the backup quarterback for Jim Kelly with the Buffalo Bills.
“One of my favorite books to read in the Bible is Joshua. I spent 14 years as a backup quarterback and Joshua spent 40 years as a backup to Moses,” he said. “When Moses died, God told Joshua to be ready. God had a clear assignment for him.
“I relate the assignment to a QB dropping back in the pocket to pass. You have a plan to run the play, but the pocket is not a friendly place. It is filled with defensive players, who have the job of inflicting as much bodily harm on the QB as possible. The QB’s job is to be aware of the defenders while still trying to run the play. Like in life, you have to be aware of the circumstances around you, but focused on what you are supposed to do.”
Reich made his mark on the game by making the most of the opportunities he was presented with.
“I didn’t get many chances to start,” said the signal caller who passed for 6,075 yards in his NFL career.
One of the games, he might be most remembered for was with the Houston Oilers during the 1993 regular season. The Bills trailed Houston 35-3 early in the third quarter only to have Reich lead the team back to a 41-38 overtime victory.
Those kind of performances were one of the reasons why former NFL executive Bill Polian, who was with the Colts from 1998-2011, called Reich, “The greatest backup quarterback in NFL history.”
Vince Turner, vice president/regional manager of Mutual Bank, served as the master of ceremonies. He introduced Reich and shared that besides being a former NFL player and a current NFL coach, Reich was at one time the pastor of a 100-member church.
“One of the best ways to describe my life occurred in college when a boy came up to me and asked me to sign a card for him. He didn’t know me, he just knew about me,” Reich said. “There were times in my life I was like that. I knew about God, but didn’t know God. The Bible has become my daily way of getting to know God.”
Reich also played one year for the Carolina Panthers.
“My wife and I decided to start a Bible study. We invited seven couples and since some of them didn’t know each other, we needed some kind of an icebreaker,” he said. “About a week before the first session was to take place I came across an old game plan. I spent 45 minutes with one of the wives and told her we were going to take two plays and she was to learn how to call the play and how to run the play. We spent about 5 to 10 minutes daily going over things. The first night of the Bible study came and the game plans were passed out. People looked them over. When they were collected I asked the group who could tell me what play to run in a certain situation. The wife, I had been working with, called out the play like a quarterback would have. The next question was about diagramming the play and explaining how to run the play. She did that as well. The funniest thing was the look on her husband’s face, because he knew she didn’t have much knowledge about football.
“Imagine what God could do with us if we spend time in his game plan,” Reich said. “God rewards people who seek him. It is unbelievable what we can do if we spend time with him.”
