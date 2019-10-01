ANDERSON — One shot a time.
That is how Sidney Parmer attacked the course on Saturday at Edgewood Golf Club in Anderson for the IHSAA Regional.
“Every shot is a new shot for me,” Parmer said. “I try throughout the round to keep my thoughts (of one shot versus the bigger picture) separate. It ends up with me being mentally drained at the end of the round, but it is what works for me.”
A 2-over 73 gave Parmer a fourth place finish, when a top five finish was necessary. She was in by two strokes.
After the official announcement of finishing positions, it was impossible to take the smile off of Parmer’s face.
“I am finally living out my dreams,” Parmer said. “I have been really close the past couple of years, but I finally did it. This feeling.... it’s amazing.”
Parmer will represent North Decatur in the 2-day state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Friday and Saturday with the other top players in the state.
The chance to represent her high school and follow the path that former state Chargers golfer Angela Gauck laid out for her, is among the best feelings for Parmer.
“I feel great to represent my school,” Parmer said. “And to follow in the footsteps of Angela (Gauck); I have always looked up to her from a very young age. It is a great feeling to do this for them.”
Action begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and admission is $12 per person, with tickets being good for both days of action.
A pep rally for both Parmer and Batesville’s Emma Weiler will be held Wednesday evening at North Branch Golf Course at 6:30 p.m.
