INDIANAPOLIS - Basketball has taken Brad Stevens all around the world and given him some amazing experiences.
Still, whenever he has a chance to return to Indiana, that trip holds a special place in the Zionsville graduate and former Butler head coach's heart.
"It's definitely always great to be back and it's my favorite place to come back to from an NBA city standpoint," Stevens said. "It's great to see old friends that I grew up with, I coached and I worked with and everything else in between."
This season has been a rewarding one for Stevens, now the President of Basketball Operations for the Celtics.
Boston leads the Eastern Conference with a 43-17 record after Thursday's win over the Pacers and in a prime position for a deep post-season run after reaching the NBA Finals last year.
This is Stevens' second year in the front office after coaching the Celtics for eight years, massing a 354-282 record with three Eastern Conference Finals appearances.
It wasn't a move he had ever truly planned on, but it is one he is finding extremely rewarding. And while there are some aspects of coaching he misses, he doesn't have any intention of getting back into it any time soon.
"I really like putting together teams," Stevens said. "There are some things I miss about coaching, but I really like the cadence of this job. I get to be a dad a little more, which is really nice. Maybe someday I would get back into coaching, but right now, I am enjoying this."
While it has been almost 10 years since Stevens left Butler to head to Boston, he still stays in touch with family and friends in the Indianapolis and Zionsville areas.
Last month, he was inducted to the Zionsville Alumni Association's Soaring Eagle Hall of Fame and sent a video message to be played at the game.
While he is certainly busy with his role with the Celtics, he said he tries to keep up with the Zionsville boys and girls teams as much as possible during the season.
"I still have a lot of friends there whose kids are there now," Stevens said. "I keep pretty close tabs on both the boys and girls teams there and they have had great runs. I have friends who have kids on both teams and I know J.R. (Howell) and Andy (Maguire) and they are doing a great job. It's been fun to watch from afar."
Next month, Stevens will add another accolade to his collection - Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer.
While at Zionsville he set records for career points per game average (26.8), total career points (1508), assists (444), and steals (156), as well as the single-season points record (644 in 1995). He currently second all-time in scoring at the school behind Isaiah Thompson.
He then went on to have a legendary coaching career at Butler, going 166-49 while leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back Final Fours in 2010 and 2011.
Stevens will be inducted on March 22 of this year.
"It's very humbling," Stevens said. "I've never taken for granted how lucky this journey has been. Just being a part of that place, and knowing what basketball meant to me as a kid growing up here, and what the game has done for my family - it's just incredibly humbling."
Stevens said growing up he made a few trips to the Hall of Fame, and has a great appreciates everything it means to the state.
"I didn't go a ton, but I have spent a lot of time with people who are in it and I love sitting down with them and hearing their stories," Stevens said. "It will be fun to go to the event and sit down and see everybody. I am really looking forward to it, especially since I missed the Silver Anniversary (Stevens was a 2020 honoree) one a couple of years ago and I was really bummed about that."
Stevens is just the fourth Zionsville graduate ever to be inducted, and second male.
He joins one of his mentors growing up - Jim Rosenstihl - which makes the honor even more special.
Stevens was part of "Rosey's Round-up," a group of players that would talk basketball with the late legendary coach.
"Knowing that Rosey is the other male athlete from Zionsville - that's pretty special," Stevens said. "I used to go to his basement and watch reels of Rick Mount. He was a great friend and a great coach. It's pretty wild this ride we have all been on."
