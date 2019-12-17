GREENSBURG — The last few years the traditionally popular and competitive TQ (three-quarter) Midget Racing Series in America’s “Hoosier Heartland” has endured many struggles.
Those major struggles include lower car counts, dwindling financial and sponsorship support, perhaps a “playing field” that at times was not 100 percent level, a lack of new drivers and teams entering the Series, competing rivalries for control, and perhaps the largest issue is the lack of a strong leader and spokesman for the TQ Midget Series.
While the King of the TQ Midget Racing Series (formerly the United Midget Racing Association) has survived, it’s clear the previously mentioned issues must be addressed to ease the uncertainty for everyone involved, and pave the way for a resurgent and brighter future.
I remember talking with local Greensburg TQ Midget Racing champion Ron Combs at the Shelbyville Fairgrounds dirt track season finale race a few years ago about the uncertain future of TQ Midget racing.
Combs’ successful TQ Midget racing team has sponsorship from NASCAR champion Tony Stewart. The popular Hoosier racing hero known as “Smoke” among his friends got his start in dirt racing in Midgets. Stewart has always had a passion for this ‘’grass roots” style of racing.
When asked about the future of TQ Midget racing Combs said the racing series needs a strong leader and thought that Stewart could be that “leader”. But he didn’t know if the popular, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion had the time and financial support to re-organize and revitalize the struggling TQ Midget racing series.
Combs was deeply concerned about the uncertainty of future of the sport. We “bench raced”discussing many of the potential solutions, but without real leadership and financial support nothing positive would really happen.
It would take the proverbial “Silver Bullet” to potentially shoot down these TQ Midget racing challenges. Ironically that “Silver Bullet” was fired recently by the Hoosier Racing legend known by his many racing friends as “Smoke”.
Yes, Tony Stewart has officially acquired the Indiana based UMRA King of the TQ Midget Racing Series.
The organization is re-branded and the Series will be known as the All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets.
In operation since 1961, the now All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets boasts a long standing tradition of competitiveness with events in recent seasons stretching throughout the Hoosier State.
The recently concluded 2019 TQ Midget schedule included 25 races at a variety of Hoosier racing venues. With the help of Tony Stewart and the dedicated All Star TQ Midgets staff, the Series hopes to continue those longstanding traditions in 2020 while broadening the Series exposure.
Stewart commented on his what motivated his decision.
“I had the opportunity to start racing TQ Midgets in Indiana right after High School, and I’ve had a passion ever since,” Stewart said. “The experience was valuable and it acted as a crucial step in my USAC career.”
When he gets the time Stewart loves to have fun competing again in a TQ Midget. He often shares one of his Tony Stewart cars with his TQ team driver Ron Combs, and they compete against each other on one of the small dirt tracks across Indiana.
“It’s an atmosphere with a lot of great drivers and teams, and I am truly passionate about it,” Stewart said. “Our goal is to promote that experience to others, and hopefully continue to make this Series grow.”
When asked about Stewart’s acquisition local TQ Midget driver and champion Ron Combs expressed his thoughts on Stewart as a friend and as a businessman.
“I’ve always told Tony that he’s almost as good as a businessman as he is a driver,” Combs said. “I think with his good name, resources and respect among everyone involved that Tony Stewart is a good fit for this organization. I’ve driven a TQ Midget owned by Tony since 2004, and I personally know he has never forgotten where he came from. His passion for TQ Midget racing is substantial and I’m confident only great things will come from his leadership and affiliation.
Combs continued by explaining the excitement felt between all TQ Midget drivers in the area.
“All of the drivers, owners, and teams are really excited about Tony’s involvement ,and the new All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets Series,” Combs said. “We want to make our new TQ Midget Series a “stepping stone” for talented drivers once again to advance up the ladder to bigger things like Sprints and maybe even IndyCars. If anyone can improve and help TQ Midget racing grow and regain popularity, Tony Stewart is the one who truly has the desire and ability to get the job done.”
The 2020 All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets schedule is expected to be finalized by the new year. Those who want additional information can contact Ron Combs directly at tqracer14@gmail.com or by phone at 812-651-6029.
