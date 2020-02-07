GREENSBURG – On Friday, North Decatur senior and multi-sport athlete Alex Stirn announced via Twitter that he will be continuing his academic and athletic careers by accepting a preferred walk on offer to Ball State University.
He tweeted: “First off I would like to thank my family for the support throughout my football career up to this point, especially through the recruiting process. I would also like to thank all of my coaches and teammates for making me a better player and person. With that, I am extremely blessed and excited to announce I’ll be continuing my academic and athletic career at Ball State University! #GoCards”.
Stirn has started at quarterback and defensive back for the Chargers football team the past three seasons. He also has played on the varsity basketball and baseball teams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.