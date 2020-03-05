GREENSBURG — Thursday evening, North Decatur senior standout student-athlete Alex Stirn made his college choice official by signing on to join the Ball State Cardinals football team.
After a lot of deliberation between Ball State and other schools, Stirn decided that joining the Cardinals as a preferred walk on was the best decision for him.
“The coaching staff made the difference for me,” Stirn said. “Coaches from different schools came here throughout my time here at North and checked me out, but it was Ball State’s defensive coordinator that came here last year to meet me. He came back a few times and that meant a lot to me. It was still close but when I visited Ball State it just felt like home.”
At Ball State, Stirn will be joining the team as a defensive back, a position he has played all four years at North Decatur.
Currently, Stirn plans to major in finance at Ball State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.