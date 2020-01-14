GREENSBURG — Last week, the Associated Press announced the 2019 Indiana High School Football All-State team.
North Decatur senior Alex Stirn was the lone player named All-State. He earned the honor of being on the Class A team at defensive back.
Stirn finished the 2019 season with 65 total tackles and three interceptions from the safety position.
Four other Decatur County athletes were named All-State honorable mention.
The North Decatur Chargers were named Class A honorable mention.
Logan Koehne was named honorable mention at wide receiver and Cody Theobald was named honorable mention as an offensive lineman.
Two Greensburg Pirates were named Class 3A honorable mention All-State.
Pirates quarterback Toby Brogan earned the honors along with offensive lineman Clint Lorenz.
