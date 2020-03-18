GREENSBURG — North Decatur’s Alex Stirn is still be recognized for the work he did last spring on the football field.
Just weeks after making his commitment to Ball State University official, Stirn was named an Indiana Football Coaches Association South All-Star as defensive back.
With the future set in stone of wearing red and white in Muncie, Stirn is excited to throw on the Chargers colors one more time.
“Im extremely excited, I love North and I’m excited to represent this great school,” Stirn said. “Things are bigger than me, so I’m happy I can represent all my teammates, coaches, and teachers over the years that helped get me here.”
As things remain up in the air, the IFCA has not announced any movement of the all-star game that is scheduled for July 10 at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis.
Following the game, Stirn will continue his summer work for the Cardinals, though that is not quite clear for he and fellow recruits what it will entail.
“They haven’t (reached out) quite yet,” Stirn said. “There is an opportunity in the summer for me to go for a month and take a class and get with the strength program. I was hoping to get back to Muncie this spring for spring ball and spring game, but obviously that will no longer be happening. From here I will just continue to keep in contact through texts and calls.”
