I have to admit to being skeptical when it was announced the Street Stock division of the Champion Racing Association would be competing in a 200-lap event at Anderson Speedway several years ago.
I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Over the years, the 200-lap Street Stock race has proven to be one of the most competitive and entertaining on the annual schedule.
Last year, aside from a red flag just past the halfway point, the race went caution free.
A 200-lap race with very few cautions, lots of side-by-side racing and challenges for the lead throughout the event has become the norm for the event.
Anderson’s Josh Poore will look to make it two consecutive wins and a third title, but he will be facing lots of strong competition.
As of Tuesday, there are 23 cars entered for the event including former winners Jason Atkinson and Brett Hudson.
The list of entered teams should increase by Saturday night. Entered thus far are Jacob McElfresh, James Kirby, Thomas Skiles, Jason Thompson, Tyler Marsh, Bret Miles Jr., Calvin Parham, J.J. Schafer, Jake Owens and Andrew Teepe.
That makes at least 13 drivers that could contend for the victory.
A field approaching 30 teams should make the trip to Madison County.
Because of the dismal weather in the Midwest, the Anderson race is the first of the Four Crowns event for the CRA Street Stocks. Other events will take place at the Indianapolis Speedrome, Mount Lawn Speedway and the Shadybowl Speedway in Ohio.
In fact, it is only the second race for the division. Bret Miles Jr. won a 75-lap race at Anderson Speedway in April, winning by less than .3 of a second ahead of Hudson. Thirteen of the competitors completed all 75 laps.
The action this Saturday should be as intense.
The newly created CRA Junior Late Models will make their first appearance at Anderson with a 25-lap feature event.
The series has drivers between the ages of 10 and 15 competing in full-size late models.
IN OTHER RACING NEWS
At this point in the season, it appears the NTT IndyCar Series championship is going to be a battle between Josef Newgarden and Alexander Rossi.
Newgarden is coming off back-to-back victories on the Detroit street course and Texas Motor Speedway and has three wins on the year.
Rossi has one victory, but the team has been consistently finishing on the podium throughout 2019 and trails Newgarden by 25 points.
The Andretti Autosport driver has finished in the top five a total of seven times in nine races. Newgarden has equaled that feat.
Chevrolet power has been to victory lane five times, and Honda power has four wins.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 640-4863.
