The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife recently completed annual striped bass and hybrid striped bass stockings. More than 30,000 striped bass were added to two of southern Indiana’s largest public lakes, Brookville and Cecil M. Harden. In addition, more than 247,000 hybrid striped bass were added to 10 public lakes throughout the state.
The breakdown of lake stockings of striped and hybrid striped bass follows with the respective counties listed in parentheses:
- Worster Lake (St. Joseph) – 3,270 hybrids
- Cedar Lake (Lake) – 7,810 hybrids
- Lake Shafer (White) – 12,910 hybrids
- Nyona Lake (Fulton) – 1,040 hybrids
- Lake Freeman (Carroll and White) – 15,470 hybrids
- Clare Lake (Huntington) – 420 hybrids
- Shadyside Park Lake (Madison) – 1,575 hybrids
- Cecil M. Harden Lake (Parke) – 15,233 striped bass
- Brookville Lake (Union and Franklin) – 15,274 striped bass
- Monroe Lake (Monroe and Brown) – 140,575 hybrids
- Hardy Lake (Scott) – 10,000 hybrids
- Patoka Lake (Dubois, Crawford, and Orange) – 54,000 hybrids
Hybrid striped bass production at East Fork Fish Hatchery exceeded the annual request for 2022. Surplus fish were stocked in Monroe, Hardy, Shadyside, and Patoka lakes. Fish were stocked as fingerlings, averaged 1.5 inches in length, and should reach a catchable size of 14 inches in 2024.
Because of repetitive stocking, Indiana anglers can look forward to continued quality striped and hybrid striped bass fishing opportunities in the coming years.
National Hunting & Free Fishing Day
On Sept. 24, DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife will be celebrating National Hunting & Fishing Day which honors the sportsmen and women whose recreational activities have positively impacted fish and wildlife conservation. The DNR sincerely appreciates our hunters, trappers, anglers, boaters, and recreational target and competitive shooters. They are the ones who help provide the funding necessary to improve fish and wildlife habitat, acquire and enhance public lands, increase recreational opportunities, build and maintain public facilities for all Hoosiers, and do so much more.
Want to celebrate the day out by the water? Sept. 24 is the last Free Fishing Day of 2022. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents may fish Indiana’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp. As fall begins in Indiana, invite your friends and family to join you outdoors and spend some quality time together.
Hunting Seasons Beginning In September
- Snipe: Sept. 1–Dec. 16
- Sora Rail: Sept. 1–Nov. 9
- Early Teal: Sept. 10–25
- Dove: Sept. 1–Oct. 16
- Canada geese (all zones): Sept. 10–18
- Deer reduction zone: Sept. 15–Jan. 31, 2023
- Youth deer: Sept. 24–25
Put/Take Pheasant Hunt Registration
Registration for the 2022 Put/Take Pheasant Hunts opens at 7 a.m. ET, Sept. 14, and continues to the end of the Put/Take Pheasant Hunt period on Nov. 27. The hunts take place from Nov. 19–27, beginning the Saturday before Thanksgiving and continuing through the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
Registration costs $30 per slot and is first-come, first-served. Once the daily hunter quota is reached, the area becomes unavailable. Hunters should print their registration confirmation sheets and bring it with them on the day of their hunts. The bag limit is two pheasants per person each day.
The Fish & Wildlife areas participating are Atterbury, Glendale, J.E. Roush Lake, Pigeon River, Tri County, Willow Slough, and Winamac. For more information, please contact the property you are interested in hunting.
Patoka Lake King’s Bridge Kayak Tour
Bring your kayak for a tour upstream of Patoka Lake beginning from King’s Bridge Boat Ramp on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. Bald eagles, beaver and other wildlife can be seen along the two-hour journey to Grimes Lake Marsh. Plan to arrive by 9:45 a.m. to sign in and get your boat in the water so the group can leave promptly at 10 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring refreshments, life vests, sunscreen, binoculars, and cameras. Non-motorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5. Permits may also be purchased at the Patoka Lake office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information regarding the program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
Patoka Lake Full Moon 5K
Registration is now open for Patoka Lake’s Full Moon 5K, which will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10.
The race is 3.1 miles and will be run on roadways, a well-maintained gravel path, and a paved bike trail lit by moonlight and tiki torches. All proceeds from the event will go to support Patoka’s educational ambassador birds of prey. Early registration is $25, which includes a race T-shirt, and can be completed at fullmoon5K.itsyourrace.com.
For more information or to sponsor the event, contact race director Dana Reckelhoff at 812-685-2447 or by email at dreckelhoff@dnr.IN.gov. Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is located at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.
