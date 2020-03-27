GREENSBURG — Greensburg senior Andrew Welage has garnered attention from scouts, coaches, fans and colleges throughout the country during his entire 4-year high school career at Greensburg Community High School.
News Thursday however, might’ve been the sweetest attention he has earned yet.
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams, and Welage earned his spot on the Senior Supreme 15 list, which honors the top 15 senior basketball players in the entire state of Indiana.
Welage joins Braxton Barnhizer (Lafayette Jeff), Carson Barrett (Lafayette Central Catholic), Tre Coleman (Jeffersonville), Dre Davis (Lawrence Central), Johnell Davis (Gary 21st Century), Trey Galloway (Culver Academy), Noah Jager (Bloomington South), Anthony Leal (Bloomington South), Mabor Majak (Hamilton Southeastern), SinCere McMahon (Crispus Attucks), Nijel Pack (Lawrence Central), Tony Perkins (Lawrence North), Kiyron Powell (Evansivlle Bosse) and Charlie Yoder (Westview) on the team.
Welage is the third Pirate to earn the honor in the past six years. He joins Sean Sellers (2014) and Bryant McIntosh (2014).
Andrew’s brother Ryan Welage earned the secondary honor of Large School All-State as a senior.
Greensburg junior Lane Sparks earned the secondary honor of Underclass Large School All-State this year.
South Decatur’s Lane Lauderbaugh equaled the acheivement, picking up the same level of honor as a member of the Underclass Small School All-State team.
Lauderbaugh’s teammate Hunter Johnson was named Underclass All-State Honorable Mention, which is the third tier of the honoring handed out by the association.
