Early Tuesday morning, June 25, Indiana Conservation Officers (ICOs) helped rescue a teenager who fell from a cliff in Hoosier National Forest overnight. At 11:30pm, ICOs Zach Howerton and Logan Hodges responded to the 4000 block of South Hatfield Road in Crawford County regarding a missing juvenile who had not been seen for an estimated four hours.
The officers determined the juvenile had left the area on his ATV and possibly traveled to Hoosier National Forest to explore caves. Approximately 1:00am, responders formed a search team and set out in an attempt to locate the juvenile near Messmore Cliffs in the Hoosier National Forest.
While searching, Hodges made verbal contact with the juvenile, learning he had fallen 50-60 feet from the cliffs. Approximately 4:00am, search crews removed the juvenile from the area, and he was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for head, lower back and leg injuries.
“There is no doubt the officers’ knowledge of the area and expertise from being members of the Indiana Conservation Officer Cave Rescue Team played a huge role in locating, securing and transporting this juvenile to safety,” said Maj. Tim Beaver of DNR Law Enforcement.
The Indiana Conservation Officers were assisted by the Indiana State Police, Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Crawford County EMS, English Fire Department, Crawford County EMA, and the English Police Department.
Volunteers Needed To Count Turkey Broods
The DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife is looking for volunteers to count wild turkeys and their offspring from July 1 to Aug. 31. Each summer, wildlife biologists and volunteers conduct brood surveys, counting the number of young wild turkeys observed with turkey hens to estimate how many young turkeys live through the summer. Summer brood survival is one of the primary factors influencing wild turkey population trends in various regions of the state and informs wild turkey management.
“Turkey biologists across the country are increasing efforts to better assess summer brood production and habitat changes,” said DNR turkey biologist Steve Backs. “This will help us determine what is causing declines and ways to possibly increase turkey numbers.”
Turkey biologists can’t do it by themselves. They need help from volunteers to get an accurate count of turkey broods in the state.
The goal this summer is to collect 3,000 brood observation reports from citizens across the state, with at least 25 brood observations in each county.
To help, please register as a 2019 participant at on.IN.gov/turkeybrood. Instructions for the survey and an illustrative guide on how to report observations of wild turkey broods and hens are provided on the website. The results of the previous summers’ brood survey are also available.
Wild turkeys were reintroduced to Indiana beginning in the mid-1950s until the early 2000s. Today they are found across the state, but declines in brood production over the last decade have reduced the number of wild turkeys observed in some regions.
“After wild turkey restoration efforts, many states watched their turkey populations peak and then settle into lower levels during the last decade,” Backs said. “Some states observed greater declines than others in their turkey populations. But universally, all states have observed declines in annual production or brood survival during the summer months.”
Conservation Officers Investigate Hit-And-Run Boat Accident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a boat accident on Geist Reservoir in Marion County in which one boat left the scene.
At 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 66 year old Randy L. Mathis of Charlottesville was anchored and fishing south of Geist Marina. He said he saw a boat exceeding the nighttime speed limit of 10 mph coming toward him from the rear. The other boat failed give way to Mathis’s boat, and a collision occurred.
Mathis was thrown to the bottom of his boat and suffered bumps and bruises. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance for precautionary measures. His boat sustained damage to the rear port (left) side. The boat causing the collision fled the scene. Responding officers’ efforts to locate the fleeing boat were unsuccessful.
Due to the dark conditions, investigators have been unable to obtain a good description of the other vessel. They are looking for a boat with damage toward the front, showing a black or maroon paint transfer. Anyone with information useful to the investigation should contact Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.
Rocky Hollow Canyon Trail Reopened
Turkey Run State Park’s Rocky Hollow Canyon Trail reopens Friday, June 22 after a six-month closure. The trail is one of the most heavily used in all of the Indiana State Parks system. It serves as a gateway to the Rocky Hollow-Falls Canyon Nature Preserve, which contains relict populations of rare native species. The trail’s conditions are ideal for lichens, mosses, and liverworts, as well as ferns and native hemlocks.
The fragile canyon ecosystem had been threatened by lack of a clear trail tread and social trails up to the canyon walls. The new route through Rocky Hollow now provides a clear path built with native creek gravel and established stone stream crossings. Rock cribbing and trail armoring with large native sandstone rocks have been added to control erosion.
Rogue social trails to the bases of the canyon walls have been blocked and replanted with native species. Signs have been installed reminding hikers to stay on the trail and protect the integrity of the canyon’s beauty. A new boardwalk has been constructed at the entrance to the canyon.
The work completed by Spectrum Trail Design in partnership with staff from the DNR divisions of State Parks and Nature Preserves, required months of planning and the tricky lowering of several pieces of trail building equipment into the canyon with a crane. As much as possible, stone and other trail-building materials used were from the canyon itself or of the same geological structure.
“This project is a perfect example of finding ways to balance access to Indiana’s most beautiful and unique places while conserving the resources that draw Hoosiers to them,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director for stewardship for Indiana State Parks. “We are excited that these improvements have been completed, and look forward to seeing our guests experience Rocky Hollow again.”
The park staff expects hikers to use the new trail route through Rocky Hollow and to avoid the temptation to create new rogue trails. Staff will be in the canyon on busy hiking days to talk with guests about the trail and the uniqueness of the site.
“This work, in combination with appropriate trail use, will allow those relict and rare species to grow again and will keep Rocky Hollow healthy for future generations to experience,” said Turkey Run interpretive naturalist Aaron Douglass.
Funding for the project was provided by DNR’s divisions of State Parks and Nature Preserves with the support of a generous grant from REI through the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.
Readers can contact the author by e-mail at jackspaulding@hughes.net
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.