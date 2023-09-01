CONNERSVILLE - The Greensburg tennis team finished the month of August with a 3-2 win over Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference foe Connersville.
Greensburg's Mason McNulty picked up a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 win at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Greensburg's Jacob Duerstock eased to a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Greensburg's No. 1 doubles pairing of Jack McKinsey and Reece Beaver rallied to win a 3-setter 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 1. singles, Dan Fisse was defeated 6-1, 6-1.
In No. 2 doubles action, Justin Adkins and Lance Coy lost 6-3, 7-5.
Batesville 5, Lawrenceburg 0
The Bulldogs posted a sweep of the Tigers in tennis action Thursday, winning 5-0.
At No. 1 singles, Sam Johnson did not give up a game, winning 6-0, 6-0.
Both doubles teams matched the double bagel by Johnson. The No. 1 duo of Jevan Smith and Wes Peters won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 doubles team of Will Moore and Owen Westerfeld also won 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, Caleb Mohr won 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Lincoln Garrett cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory.
Rushville 3, Oldenburg 2
RUSHVILLE - The Lions improved to 3-5 on the season with a 3-2 victory at home over Oldenburg Academy.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Josh Wainwright was defeated by a consistent Clay Eckstein in a long two-setter 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Clayton Chase defeated Jacob Stenger 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville's Mason Mosburg defeated Grant Rosenberger 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Wesley Mauzy and Lucas Vaughn shutout Jack Freeland and Carson Phillips 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville's No. 2 duo of Edgar Fernandez and Lucas Winters were unable to topple Jack Freeland and Carson Phillips, losing 6-3, 6-1.
The Lions host Waldron Tuesday.
