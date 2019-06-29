COLUMBUS, Ind. — Rather than take on an opposing foe, the Columbus Terrorz Roller Derby team will challenge each other during the coming weekend, as an intra-league bout between Jocks and Nerds is set to take over Columbus Skateland on Saturday evening, June 29. The intra-league exhibition will not only give skaters an opportunity to exercise their abilities for future bouts, but also give fans an opportunity to watch teammate battle teammate in an entertaining, yet competitive atmosphere.
“I’m excited about the next bout because our team will be playing against each other. While it will still be competitive, intra-league bouts are so much fun. I love dressing up and I’m excited to bring out and display the nerd that I am,” said Krystal Dufek, better known as Poison Ivy. “I am excited to see how everyone does, both vets & freshies!”
The intraleague bout will not only feature many of the team’s veterans and storied skaters, but the match-up will also bring light to the new faces around the rink, giving young and rookie skaters an opportunity to test their talent against an older, and maybe more experienced, lineup.
“Being involved with this league has brought out an inner-strength and confidence that I didn’t know was there,” explained Jenny ‘Ginny Wheelsley’ Wilson. “I am excited to have a blast this Saturday playing with the team I love, and especially to see the new skaters show off their inner bad-ass!”
Including the upcoming intraleague bout, only two home matchups remain on the 2019 Columbus Terrorz schedule. Following June 29, the next home bout is scheduled for Saturday, July 27; a competitor has yet to be determined.
