When Danny Etling spent minicamp working out separately from the other quarterbacks in June, the writing was on the wall. With newly drafted rookie Jarrett Stidham on board, the former seventh-round pick didn’t have a future with the New England Patriots as a quarterback.
Conventional wisdom suggested a release was imminent. Yet when the Patriots opened training camp on Thursday, it was immediately clear that the team had an unconventional plan in mind for the former LSU star and Terre Haute native.
No longer sporting the red non-contact jersey typically worn by quarterbacks, Etling spent the team’s first practice working out with the wide receivers. He took part in the team drills, caught passes in individual work and remained involved on special teams, and afterwards he confirmed that he was taking on a new role and embracing the challenge.
“I think I’ve always kind of known, especially since last season, that each week to week you’re going to have different roles and responsibilities,” said Etling, who acknowledged that he’s never actually played receiver before. “The one thing for sure in football is that there is constant change, so you definitely want to continue to develop as many skills and talents as you can to help the team and help your role expand.”
Etling did not play wide receiver during his Terre Haute South, Purdue or LSU days.
Etling had no chance of making the 53-man roster with Tom Brady, Brian Hoyer and Stidham all ahead of him on the depth chart, so the change does offer an opportunity to potentially stick around. But how good a chance does the second-year player really have to successfully transition to receiver?
Fellow receiver Phillip Dorsett isn’t writing him off.
“Danny’s an athlete, you can tell,” Dorsett said. “He can run. When you can run, there’s a place for you.”
Dorsett recalled Etling’s contributions on the scout team last fall, where he’d take on a variety of roles and frequently showed off his speed. Etling also ran for an 86-yard touchdown run in last year’s preseason finale against the New York Giants, and Dorsett compared him favorably to New Orleans’ Taysom Hill, another college quarterback who has thrived as a jack of all trades for the Saints.
The other obvious comparison would be Julian Edelman, another former seventh-round quarterback who successfully transitioned to receiver. Etling does boast impressive size for a receiver at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, but despite Dorsett’s endorsement, he can’t match Edelman’s speed.
During the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine, Etling posted a 4.76 40-yard dash, 30.5-inch vertical and a 7.09 3-cone time, all below average numbers for an NFL receiver. Julian Edelman, by comparison, recorded a 4.52 40-yard dash, a 36.5-inch vertical and a 6.62 3-cone time prior to the 2009 NFL Draft.
Working in Etling’s favor, however, is the wide open field he’ll be working with this preseason. Edelman (broken thumb) is expected to miss most of training camp, Josh Gordon remains suspended and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) is hurt as well. That leaves rookie N’Keal Harry and Dorsett as the only probable locks, allowing Etling to compete against an unproven field consisting of Maurice Harris, Dontrelle Inman, Braxton Berrios, Ryan Davis, Gunner Olszewski and Jakobi Meyers.
Still, you have to imagine Etling must be disappointed he won’t get to play quarterback anymore. Right?
“No, I love football, I love playing football and I’m out here in an NFL training camp getting to play for the Patriots getting to find a new role for myself and get coached by some of the greatest coaches and be a teammate to some of the greatest teammates of all time,” Etling said. “I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this team and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to continue to do that and become a better football player and just keep improving every day.”
That kind of attitude is probably a big part of why the Patriots decided to keep him around.
