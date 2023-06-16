I am approaching two gallons of black sunflower seed and two suet cakes a day at my bird feeding station. The amount of food being consumed is surpassing the amount eaten during the leanest of times in the winter months.
I believe the reason has been the long standing drought like conditions we have had resulting in minimal insect growth. In short…we don’t have very many bugs.
Hopefully as we break the drought pattern and the rains return, there will be more bugs and more forage for the birds. Until then, I’ll keep the feeders full!
DNR Properties – There’s An App
The upgraded, free smartphone app of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is available now to help maximize your enjoyment of the outdoor recreation the DNR offers in the Hoosier state. Although there are many options in app stores about DNR recreation, the information in the DNR app comes straight from the source. The app is available to iPhone and Android users and is also formatted for use on tablets like iPad and Galaxy Tab.
Returning users will notice the app has been completely rebuilt on a new platform for better device compatibility, featuring a new interface, better maps, more content and the ability to receive notifications.
“Our DNR team is continuously looking for ways to improve our guests experience at our properties across the state,” Dan Bortner, DNR director, said. “With this new app, finding a campsite, a trail, or your new favorite fishing hole is now even easier while you’re on the go. Whether you’re new or seasoned in outdoor recreation, this is an app you’ll definitely want to download.”
It is the third major rewrite of the app, which was first launched in 2010. To install, search the app store for Indiana DNR, where you’ll see the DNR logo in the icon. More details on how to install are at on.IN.gov/dnr-apps.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Department of Natural Resources to provide a new channel of communication for their customers across the state,” Andrew Hoff, general manager of Tyler Indiana, said. “DNR’s innovative implementation of the MyCivic platform is one of the first in the nation and will allow the agency to keep outdoor enthusiasts updated with the latest information and important alerts.”
While downloading the app, you may also be interested in downloading the Indiana State Nature Passport from Visit Indiana, which allows users to collect check-ins at DNR properties to exchange for prizes.
Aerial Spraying For Spongy Moth
Aerial mating disruption treatments conducted by Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) divisions of Forestry and Entomology & Plant Pathology are designed to slow the spread of spongy moth. The aerial treatments are planned for the week of June 19. Spongy moth is one of North America's most devastating invasive forest pests and has caused thousands of acres of defoliation across the eastern United States.
Mating-disruption treatments for the destructive pest using SPLAT GM-Organic are planned in Fulton, Marshall, Starke, and Warsaw counties. They will take several days to complete.
Treatment begins shortly after sunrise but could be delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions such as morning fog or rain. Treatment time will vary depending on the size of the treatment site. A yellow airplane flying 75-125 feet above the treetops will conduct the treatments, starting at sunrise and continuing throughout the scheduled day, as the weather and flight schedules permit. With favorable weather, treatments may be completed by late morning or early afternoon.
SPLAT GM-Organic is a biodegradable, food-grade material infused with the female pheromone to attract and confuse the male moths so mating does not take place. The material does not affect people, animals, plants, or any insects other than spongy moth.
Updates will be posted on Twitter @INdnrinvasive. DNR will also issue news releases to update the status. To determine if your property is in the treatment areas or to view maps of all treatment locations, or for more information, see on.IN.gov/spongymoth.
Need A Summer Job?
Looking for a summer job to get you out into nature? We’re hiring seasonal staff for the recreation season at State Parks and Fish & Wildlife areas. Some of the available jobs include labor/property workers, lifeguards, gate attendants, naturalist aides, office help and more. Apply at http://on.IN.gov/dnrjobs.
Indiana State Park Inns are also hiring for an assortment of jobs. Find out more at Indianainnsjobs.com.
Indiana Tree Project
Volunteers from Clif Bar recently joined the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation and the Division of Forestry to plant 2,500 trees in Greene-Sullivan State Forest. The Indiana Tree Project planting, completed in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day continued a strong relationship between the groups.
Clif Bar's support of the Indiana Tree Project and the INRF began in 2019 and since then has featured five planting days, 20,000 new trees, and many hours of volunteering on Indiana’s public lands.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.