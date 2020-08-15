We fry a lot of food here at the Spaulding household, but we don’t buy commercial dredge mixtures. I learned years ago, most of the dredge products on the market are overpriced and over spiced. It is easy to lose all of the delicate taste of fish or frog legs when they are wrapped in some of the high-powered spicy concoctions lining the shelves of the super market.
My dredge mixture is light, crispy, mildly spiced, and the corn starch gives a hint of tempura when used with fish, frog legs, chicken or even morel mushrooms and onion rings.
The formula is 1 pound of enriched white flour, 1 pound of enriched white cornmeal, 1 pound of corn starch, ¼ cup of onion powder and 1/8 cup of garlic powder. Combine all the ingredients in a stainless steel bowl and thoroughly blend together with a wire whisk.
When I make a batch of dredge, I buy five pounds each of the major ingredients and a couple containers of the onion and garlic powdered spices. When finished blending, I have just a little more than 15 pounds of high quality dredge which can be used in several applications. I simply store the excess in the freezer. Sounds like a lot, but once you start using it, it goes pretty quick.
For a light coating on fish, simply roll the fillets in dry dredge and fry in fresh peanut oil. Do the same for frog legs and for chicken.
Kick the chicken up a notch by lightly sprinkling on Adobe and lightly coating the pieces of chicken in Frank’s Hot Sauce, and then coat with the dry dredge. The hot sauce only adds an extra layer of flavor and doesn’t make the chicken spicy hot. Cooked at 320 degrees in peanut oil in a cast iron skillet and it comes out so delicious, you’ll be throwing rocks at the Colonel.
For a heavier coating on fish or shrimp, mix a quantity of dredge with beer and blend with a whisk until you have a thin, pancake like batter. Roll the fish or shrimp in a small amount of dry dredge and then dip into the wet dredge. Let the excess run off and drop the pieces into 320 degree peanut oil. Don’t overcook! About three minutes for thin fish fillet pieces and about five minutes for shrimp.
Homemade onion rings are always a hit. I take sweet white onions or Vidalia onions and slice them in 3/8 inch slices, pop the rings apart and soak them for a couple of hours in an ice water bath in the refrigerator. I remove the rings, dry them with paper towel and then coat them with dry dredge.
Once powdered with the dry dredge, I dip the onion rings into the wet beer batter mixture, allow them to slightly drip off the excess and drop them into 320 degree peanut oil. Fry a few at a time, flipping over once or twice and cook until golden brown.
Come next spring and you have excess mushrooms? Cut them in half, soak them out overnight and freeze individual pieces on wax paper on a cookie tray. When solidly frozen, layer the pieces in a plastic tub with wax paper and keep in the freezer. When you are ready for some deep fried morels, get your box out of the freezer, quickly dip the frozen pieces of mushrooms into the beer batter and drop into hot peanut oil. About two and half minutes and they come out great! Work quickly and put the remainder back in the freezer for another time!
Other oils such as Canola, Corn Oil, and Vegetable Oil or even for old time traditionalists, lard can be substituted for peanut oil.
However, here’s a warning for all of you outdoor lovers… you may find your time outside may become limited by the demand for your cooking skills.
Indiana Private Lands Access Reserved Hunts
Hunters may apply for reserved game bird hunting opportunities on private property through the Indiana Private Lands Access program until Sept. 21. Formally known as the Access Program Providing Land Enhancements, the Indiana Private Lands Access program offers quail, pheasant, and woodcock hunting opportunities on private property. Draw result notifications will be emailed within two weeks of the application deadline. Successfully drawn applicants will be allowed two hunting partners. All regulations and bag limits apply.
The hunts are allocated through the online reserved hunt system. The online application is the only way to apply. Hunters may apply for one hunting period. Although the hunting period is two days, selected hunters may only hunt one day of the two-day period.
You can register for the hunt and check the status of the draw at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The Indiana Private Lands Access program offers financial incentives to landowners who allow controlled public access hunting on their private lands. Wildlife biologists also work with landowners to establish and improve wildlife habitat.
For more information about the Indiana Private Lands Access program, please visit wildlife.IN.gov/9572.htm.
‘till next time,
Jack
