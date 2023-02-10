Hailed as the largest bird census in the world, the Great Backyard Bird Count helps bird biologists estimate populations and variations and is one of the best tools for professional bird management. You don’t have to be a professional to be involved. Everyone is invited as the more who participate the better the census and the result.
People from around the world will be participating in the weekend count. Participating is easy, fun to do alone or with others, and can be done anywhere you find birds.
Step 1: Decide where you will watch birds.
Step 2: Watch birds for 15 minutes or more, at least once over the four days, Feb. 17-20, 2023.
Step 3: Identify all the birds you see or hear within your planned time/location, and use the best tool for sharing your bird sightings:
If you are a beginning bird admirer and new to bird identification, try using the Merlin Bird ID app to tell us the birds you are seeing or hearing. If you have a smartphone, we recommend you use the Merlin Bird ID app to enter your first bird. It is FREE and easy to use. Merlin covers bird species from 7 continents and is available in 18 languages.
If you have participated in the count before and want to record numbers of birds, try the eBird Mobile app or enter your bird list on the eBird website (desktop/laptop). If you are already using eBird to track your birding activity or an experienced bird watcher, the FREE eBird Mobile app is a fast way to enter your bird lists right from the palm of your hand.
If you already contribute to Merlin or eBird, continue what you are doing! All entries over the 4-days count towards GBBC.
There is a great webinar coming up many birders will want to see giving in-depth information on the annual, four-day bird counting event. Join and register for the webinar at https://dl.allaboutbirds.org/gbbc23-yt-livestream-0. The webinar will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. Eastern, and participants can discover how to be involved. During a live Q&A session, experts from Audubon, Birds Canada, and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology will share their tips for making birdwatching easier and more enjoyable for people of all ages and abilities. Get your questions answered about bird ID, counting birds, and more–you’ll leave confident and ready to be part of the fun event!
The webinar will be recorded. All registrants, even individuals who do not attend, will receive the recording later in the week and can view it by visiting our archived events.
Firewood Permits At Mississinewa Lake
The public is invited to cut up and remove certain downed trees in the 1812 Fields at Mississinewa Lake for firewood. The fields are located on County Road 600 North, just west of the intersection with 300 West. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales and cutting are available February 6 through March 31. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas. A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at the Mississinewa Lake park office between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. Permits are not available on observed state holidays or weekends. Firewood cut at Mississinewa Lake is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Firewood may be cut up to 30 feet from roadsides in designated areas; however, vehicles are not allowed off roads. The use of tractors, UTVs, and ATVs is prohibited. Wood may be cut and removed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call the Mississinewa Lake office at 765-473-6528. Mississinewa Lake (on.IN.gov/mississinewalake) is located at 4675 S. 625 East, Peru, Indiana.
2023-24 Hunting Seasons Dates
Indiana offers a variety of hunting opportunities for both residents and non-residents. Hunters may choose from a broad range of game, including rabbits, hares, squirrels, grouse, and birds, as well as fur-bearing animals like foxes, coyotes, and raccoons. The state also offers a free online check-in service and a program linking hunters with landowners wishing to limit the number of antlerless deer on their property in order to maximize the hunting experience. The cost of a hunting or a trapping license also changes with the kind of animal being pursued, the time of year, and other variables.
Seasons change, but your love for hunting doesn’t. Be sure to check out the newly posted 2023-24 hunting seasons. Dates for migratory bird and waterfowl seasons will be available in the summer. The seasons are set by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in cooperation with the DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife.
Your last year’s 2022-23 hunting and fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. Don’t forget to renew!
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
