GREENSBURG — Last Friday, North Decatur senior Cody Theobald announced his future plans via Twitter.
After weeks of listening to offers and making visits, Theobald announced that he will be continuing his football career and academic career at Olivet College in Michigan.
“I am thankful for all my High School coaches helping me along the way since I was real little and my parents and family who have been there supporting me every step of the way. I also want to thank all my teammates throughout the years helping me get better and especially for this year. Also all the coaches who I’ve been talking to for the past few months and giving me the opportunities to participate in their amazing programs,” Theobald tweeted.
Olivet College is a private Christian liberal arts college located in central Michigan.
The Comets participate in the NCAA Division III as a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association member.
