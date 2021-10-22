Yes… there have been bears in Indiana, but none have decided to stay for more than a while.
A few counties in southwestern Indiana temporarily provided great habitat for an American black bear this past summer, making it Indiana’s fourth visiting black bear in recent history. The bear, likely a young male, had traveled from Missouri, across southern Illinois, and journeyed into Indiana around June 26. The bear was documented in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Gibson, Pike, and Daviess counties. During the bear’s roaming adventures in Indiana, it found unsecured food sources on two separate occasions: beehives in Vanderburgh County and a dumpster in Pike County. After the first incident, residents were encouraged to help keep the bear wild by securing their trash, pet food, and other items known to attract bears. Hoosiers came through! No further incidents were reported of the bear tampering with trash or beehives. Later, the bear moved on to Kentucky, just south of Evansville, unharmed.
Indiana DNR biologists confirmed the presence of a second black bear in August in Northern Indiana. Unfortunately, the animal was found dead near Bristol in Elkhart County. An investigation of the bear’s remains found injuries consistent with a vehicle collision.
Indiana was once home to black bears. Bear populations in neighboring states are expanding, and Indiana’s forests and hills primarily in the southern portion of the state are excellent habitat for black bears. Learn more about black bears visiting Indiana, and tips for living with bears on our website at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/black-bear/. Residents should report any suspected bear sightings on our Large Mammal Report form at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/report-a-mammal/. The form helps our biologists monitor bear activity and provide recommendations to local residents.
New Mountain Biking Trail At Brown County SP
The Indiana DNR and the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA) held a celebratory ribbon cutting on Oct. 8 to mark the opening of Limekiln East, a newly completed 1.6-mile beginner-level mountain bike trail in Brown County State Park. Funding for the project included a Next Level Trails (NLT) grant to HMBA, which provided the required match.
Limekiln East is the second of three mountain bike trails to be completed in the state park as part of a $200,000 NLT grant to HMBA to develop 7.5 miles of new mountain bike trail. The first, Weed Patch Trail, a 2.4-mile intermediate-level trail, opened in November 2019. The three new NLT-funded trails will connect with existing trails as well as other park amenities, including the campground, park office, nature center, and Hesitation Point. Once completed, the three new trails will bring the total length of mountain bike trails within the state park to 43.5 miles. Limekiln East becomes part of the park’s Limekiln network.
The park’s existing Limekiln West Trail connects the campground to the Hoosier’s Nest, fire tower and park office. Before the Limekiln East Trail opened, beginner mountain bike riders (and hikers and runners) used Limekiln West as an out-and-back. The addition of Limekiln East transforms the former out-and-back into a 3.7-mile beginner directional loop for the park’s daytime visitors. Limekiln East not only adds miles for both new and experienced riders, it also reduces congestion on the popular trail.
“Brown County State Park is premier destination for mountain biking in the Midwest and the new Limekiln East Trail only cements that reputation,” DNR Director Dan Bortner said. “Thanks to Next Level Trails and HMBA, trail users of all abilities will have an additional opportunity to experience the park.”
Mountain bike trails in Brown County State Park are multi-use and are open to hiking and trail running as well as bicycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual off-road cycling pass before using park mountain bike trails. Passes can be purchased at gates, the park office or at ShopINStateParks.com. More information about NLT is at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails.
Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is at 1406 S.R. 46 W, Nashville, IN, 47448.
Don’t Risk Delays, Buy Deer Licenses Now
Plan to buy your deer hunting license early and check to see if you can log into your Access Indiana account. Don’t risk delays due to potential technical difficulties.
If you typically buy your license at a store near you, skip the long lines the day before your hunt and buy now. Find a list of license retailers online. Check your license for accuracy before you leave the store.
Interested in harvesting multiple deer or hunting across multiple seasons? Consider buying a deer license bundle, which allows you to harvest up to three deer (only one may be antlered) during the Archery, Firearms, and Muzzleloader seasons.
Find more information about deer licenses, seasons, and regulations on the DNR website at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/wildlife-resources/animals/white-tailed-deer/. Remember, the resident youth consolidated hunt/trap license includes all deer hunting privileges.
