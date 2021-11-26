I dread the days approaching Thanksgiving as I expect to see them any day now. They show up like clockwork as the days of November shorten and the temperatures drop. Though appearing well dressed, neat and dainty, they are despicable little creatures. Like the Flying Monkeys of the Wicked Witch of the West, no good can come of the creatures appearing in Hoosier land! They have only unwanted things to offer… months of cold weather and snow. With their arrival from the Far North comes higher heating bills, short and dreary days, and not to mention… bitter wind and the sound of snow crunching under foot.
Speak of the demoralizing winter-time arrival of the Dark-Eyed Juncos… the snow birds.
Every year like well-dressed tiny pall bearers, they show up in late November bringing the corpse of winter to reside with us until late March.
Like the reoccurring plague of a frost covered landscape, the little birds will stay close by, keeping winter at our threshold until the first vestige of spring.
Dark Eyed Junco courtesy of Audubon I’ll have to stay on my toes and keep the bird feeder full. There are always three or four hopping around under the feeder eating bits of sunflower seed. I marvel these tiny creatures have the physical ability and resolve to live out their lives in cold weather. Slightly smaller than a sparrow, they seem oblivious to the snow and cold.
As bad as I hate to see them arrive, the little birds bring a smile to my face as I watch them endure the winter… snacking on tidbits of food and finding refuge under our bird feeder.
Honeysuckle Winter Wreath Workshop
During the workshop, you’ll learn to turn honeysuckle vines into a beautiful winter wreath! We’ll start by building a wreath base from the vines and then decorate it using natural items like sweet gum balls, acorns, and milkweed pods. Attendees will also learn why honeysuckle poses a serious threat to forests in Indiana, how to remove it, and suggestions on what to plant in its place. 1.5 to 2 hours
The cost is $12 per person. Limited to eight people; recommended for ages 14+. Sign up at bit.ly/winter-wreath-workshop-2021 by Dec. 6. IMPORTANT: This is an indoor workshop. All attendees will be required to wear a facial covering (over both the mouth AND nose) at all times. *FULL, follow registration link to add yourself to the waiting list!
Next Level Trails Celebrates Tecumseh Trail Opening
The DNR, Next Level Trails (NLT) and Warrick Trails, Inc. opened the recently completed Tecumseh Trail in Lynnville on Nov. 19. The 2.1-mile asphalt trail winds through Lynnville Park alongside State Road 68, connecting the residents of Lynnville to Tecumseh Middle School, Tecumseh High School, and the Museum of the Coal Industry. The trail is the community’s first paved multi-use trail intended for bicyclists and pedestrians.
The trail was made possible with a $394,674 NLT grant to Warrick Trails, a non-profit organization working to provide the community with safe walking and cycling routes and promote healthy lifestyles. Partners in the project include the Town of Lynnville, Warrick County Economic Development, Lynnville Community Bank, Peabody Energy, C. Richard Johnson & Verna Louise Johnson Foundation, Warrick County School Corporation, and more than 30 individual and corporate donors.
“Trails are an important investment in Hoosiers’ quality of life,” Dan Bortner, DNR director, said. “The Next Level Trails program is proud to partner with organizations like Warrick Trails to create new opportunities for recreation and exercise.”
Steve Roelle, a member of the Warrick Trails Board, praised the convenience the trail brings about. “Creating a safe connection between the town and the school has been a longstanding priority," Roelle said. “We’re grateful for the many partnerships that helped to make this trail possible.”
Stacy Tevault, Lynnville Town Council president, said the trail is an attractive amenity for the town. “It’s a beautiful trail,” Tevault said. “We’re excited to showcase all that our community has to offer for visitors and residents alike.”
As part of Gov. Eric J. Holcomb’s Next Level Connections initiative, NLT is the largest infusion of trails funding in state history. The $150 million program is administered by the DNR and facilitates critical trail connections within and between Hoosier communities.
Warrick Trails was awarded funding for the Tecumseh Trail as part of the first round of NLT, which Gov. Holcomb announced in May 2019. To date, NLT has awarded nearly $54.3 million to 35 projects across the state to facilitate the development of more than 100 miles of new trail. Including the Tecumseh Trail, seven NLT projects are complete.
Applications for the third round of NLT are due to the DNR by Dec. 1. The third round includes funding for up to $35 million for local and regional trails. More information about NLT is at on.IN.gov/NextLevelTrails.
Munster Man Arrested
Indiana Conservation Officers arrested a Munster man on Monday morning after a lengthy criminal investigation regarding break-ins at the Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area property office in 2018.
Nikola Kutansky, 35, of Munster, was taken into custody without incident after Conservation Officers and Munster police served search and arrest warrants at his residence.
During the break-ins, multiple items were stolen, including DNR property signs, ammunition, and a taxidermy mount.
Kutansky was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of theft.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
