The winter sports season is almost wrapped up, only the boys basketball state finals remains on the schedule.
The 113th annual IHSAA state finals are set for Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. By the conclusion of Saturday, four programs will be celebrating the ultimate season accomplishment – a state title.
I doubt many fans of Class A basketball would have predicted the match-up for the state finals. None of the top seven teams in the final Associated Press poll reached the final weekend of games.
Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) were ranked No. 8 in the final poll. The Saints will face unranked Southwood (15-12) for the Class A title.
Southwood’s record might be a little deceiving in that the Knights did not lose to any Class A teams this season. All 12 losses came to Class 2A and 3A programs.
The Knights have three players averaging double figures: Nathan Lehner 15.6 ppg, Cole Winer 14.0 ppg and Jason Oprisek 10.8 ppg.
Lutheran rallied from a double-digit deficit to knock off No. 4 Loogootee for the semistate title. The Saints are led by LJ Ward at 13.1 ppg and Durray Smith at 12.2 ppg.
Prediction: Lutheran 56, Southwood 51
In Class 2A, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk Christian (26-3) faces Linton-Stockton (29-1).
The Miners of Linton-Stockton are ranked No. 1 and the Braves are No. 3. The Braves won the Class A state title in 2019 and the Class 2A title in 2021. The Miners look for their first title.
The Miners are led by Central Florida recruit Joey Hart, averaging 23-7 ppg. Logan Webb averages 16.7 ppg. Interim Coach Noah Hawkins is 8-0 since taking over the position.
The Braves are led by coach Matt Roth in his first year. The Braves have three players averaging double figures: Josh Furst 19.0 ppg, Gage Sefton 16.6 ppg and Kellen Pickett 13.7 ppg.
Prediction: Blackhawk Christian 72, Linton-Stockton 65
In Class 3A, No. 1 NorthWood (27-2) takes on unranked Guerin Catholic (20-8). The teams are very similar on paper. Guerin averages 55.6 ppg and shoots .380 from beyond the 3-point arc and .720 from the free throw line. NorthWood averages 58.4 ppg and shoots .377 from 3-point land and .730 from the charity stripe.
NorthWood is led by Cade Brenner at 18.0 ppg and Ian Raasch at 15.1 ppg in the Panthers’ first state finals appearance.
Guerin Catholic is led by Robert Sorensen at 14.6 ppg and Kamea Chandler at 11.0 ppg.
Prediction: NorthWood 55, Guerin Catholic 52
The Class 4A title game pits the No. 1 Giants of Ben Davis (32-0) against No. 5 Kokomo (24-4).
The Giants have an average winning margin this season of 18.31 ppg. In the tournament, the tightest contest was a 63-53 win over No. 6 Cathedral in the regional.
Ben Davis is led by Zane Doughty at 13.6 ppg and Clay Butler at 10.5 ppg.
The Wildkats are looking for their first state title since 1961. Kokomo lost to Ben Davis during the regular season (third game) 58-51.
Flory Bidunga (6-10, junior) leads Kokomo at 20.2 ppg and 13.9 rpg. Shayne Spear averages 11.1 ppg.
Prediction: Ben Davis 60, Kokomo 50
