The madness of March has run havoc over my tournament brackets. At this point, I only have one Final Four team remaining in the field for the men.
The early upsets by Furman, Princeton, Fairleigh Dickinson and Florida Atlantic landed my bracket in the waste basket.
For the women, I still have three in the field. I was able to witness in person the one Final Four pick that was eliminated. My wife and I were in Assembly Hall Monday when Miami knocked off No. 1 seed Indiana.
As a coach and sports reporter, I don't blame officials for the outcome of games. The game was officiated a certain way and the players have to adjust. Miami adjusted and IU didn't and that is why the Hurricanes marched on to the Sweet Sixteen.
In case you missed it
- History was made Friday in NCAA Division I baseball. Brown University's Olivia Pichardo became the first woman to play in a Division I baseball game.
In Brown's game with Bryant, Pichardo entered the game to pinch hit. She grounded out in the history making at-bat.
- Late Thursday in the men's tournament, Florida Atlantic punched a ticket to the Elite 8 by knocking off fourth-seed Tennessee. The Owls will take on Kansas State for a trip to the Final Four.
Gonzaga held off UCLA in the final game Thursday night. After the Bruins went on a 14-3 run late, Gonzaga's Julian Strawther drained a 3-pointer from the half-court logo with :07.2 left to lift the Bulldogs to the win.
Thursday opened with a high-scoring overtime game between Kansas State and Michigan State. The Wildcats' defense came up with a big stop and steal in the final seconds to secure a trip to the Elite 8, 98-93.
- Lawrenceburg graduate Mason Parris capped an undefeated wrestling season at the University of Michigan with the NCAA national championship.
The former 3-time Indiana state wrestling champion claimed his national championship with a 5-1 win over Penn State's Greg Kerkvliet.
