GREENSBURG — This week’s high school basketball polls are out and Decatur County teams have found their way on to them yet again.
In boys basketball, the South Decatur Cougars and Greensburg Pirates both remain in the top 10 in this week’s Associated Press poll.
Moving to 11-0, the Cougars are back up to No. 5 in Class 2A after a week of slipping down to No. 6.
After back-to-back big wins away from home against Connersville and Shelbyville, the Greensburg Pirates moved to No. 6 in Class 3A.
A reminder, these two teams will clash on Saturday, Jan. 25.
In girls basketball, the Greensburg Pirates come in ranked No. 6 in Class 3A. These rankings are done by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
