VERSAILLES — Saturday night, it was all about the Chargers.
The North Decatur Lady Chargers volleyball team was unparalleled throughout the South Ripley sectional, but on Saturday night the Chargers could not be stopped.
After defeating the Switzerland County Pacers and the Southwestern (Hanover) Rebels to reach the sectional championship match, the Chargers put it all together for a dominant sectional title clinching match against the hosting Lady Raiders.
In three sets, 25-8, 25-11, 25-14, the Lady Chargers quickly claimed their third straight sectional title and moved themselves one step closer to the state finals.
“As a coach, you can’t ask for much more,” head coach Ashley Gauck said. “They were prepared and ready to go; their energy and intensity proved just that. I am so proud of each and every one of them.”
The senior group of Kara Muckerheide, Olivia Bohman, Erika Kramer, Olivia O’Dell and Emma Luttel entered rarified air with their claim of three sectional titles in their four year stint with the volleyball team.
“These five seniors have had an outstanding volleyball career at North Decatur and are great leaders for the younger girls within the program,” Gauck said.
Erika Kramer was named All-Sectional MVP for the second year in a row and Madelyn Bohman, Jenna Geis, Muckerheide and Olivia Bohman were named to the All-Tournament team.
The win advances the Chargers into the Forest Park Regional this Saturday, located in Ferdinand.
The Chargers will face Tecumseh at 10:30 a.m. to open the regional round. In the championship match at 7 p.m., the Chargers would either meet Barr-Reeve or Henryville.
Tickets are $8 per session or $10 for a season pass. Season passes can be purchased at the high school this week during school hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.