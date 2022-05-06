GREENCASTLE -- The DePauw women's tennis team had three members of its team selected for the 2022 All-NCAC honors after finishing the season 7-14 overall and fourth at the NCAC championships.
First-year Ellen Gardner (Carmel) earned a spot on the singles first team after posting an 8-10 season record. In doubles play, Gardner and her partner Kat Wilder (Batesville) earned honorable mention recognition after posting a 5-12 record at number 1.
Kiley Shaw (Lawrence North) would also garner an honorable mention in singles play with a record of 4-15 overall across flights 2-6.
-Information provided.
