The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association announced their All-State Honors for the 2019 volleyball season.
Class 3A First Team Honors were awarded to Taylor Cooney (setter) and Anna West (middle hitter).
Raegan Rigney (libero) was awarded Class 3A Second Team All-State Honors.
These honors were determined by a selection committee from the nominations made by the ICGSA coaches. All three of these athletes also received all-conference honors.
