GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates season ended on Friday night at Shriver Field, when the Lawrenceburg Tigers used a huge second quarter to win the sectional title 35-14.
After a scoreless first quarter, the wheels on the Tigers offensive machine gained traction and began to work against the Pirates.
Three second quarter touchdowns gave the Tigers a lead they would not look back from.
In the second half, the Pirates were able to put two scores on the board, but equally gave up two scores to the Tigers.
Greensburg finishes the season 7-5. The Tigers will meet Heritage Hills in the regional championship game next Friday night.
