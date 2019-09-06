WESTPORT — The South Decatur Cougars were favored in the eyes on many on Friday night at home against Tindley. What the predictors could never see was the Tigers scoring 27 points in the first half with only 66 yards of offense.
The Tigers scored on a punt play, a pick-6 and a fumble recovery in the first half.
Behind the big first half defensively, the Tigers defeated the Cougars 47-20.
The Tigers struck first in the first quarter with a recovery on a punt play that touched a Cougars defender falling from the air.
South Decatur answered back with a Clayton McNealy touchdown, but the odd plays were just beginning.
Tindley’s Antonio Robinson ran a fumble recovery back 37 yards and then an interception return nearly 80 yards.
Robinson then scored on offense near the end of the second quarter with a 5-yard run to give the Tigers a 27-6 halftime lead.
McNealy and the Cougars offense looked fired up out of the halftime locker room and were able to score on a 34 yard run to close in, but the score did not hold.
Robinson broke a 67-yard run to open the very next Tigers drive to put the game on ice with a three score advantage.
Wyatt Gatewood pulled the Cougars closer again with a fumble return for touchdown in the closing parts of the third quarter.
Robinson reached the end zone for the fourth and fifth time in the game with rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sending the Cougars to 1-2 on the season.
South Decatur travels to Milan next Friday night.
Chargers comeback falls just short
In a battle of ranked teams at Lapel, the North Decatur Chargers fell just short in a strong defensive game.
Lapel did enough for the 20-15 victory, despite the Chargers comeback effort.
Facing a 20-6 disadvantage, the Chargers put the Bulldogs down in the endzone for a safety, then Alex Stirn found Carson Parmer for a 10-yard score to give themselves an onside kick opportunity in the final minute.
The kick went the way of the Bulldogs and gave the Chargers their first loss.
Stirn and Alex Byrd connected on a pass play for the Chargers only other score.
North Decatur hosts Oldenburg Academy next Friday night.
