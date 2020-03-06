Three-time NASCAR Champion Tony Stewart will return to his favorite race track-the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday July 4th.
The hard-driving, popular Hoosier known as “Smoke” will make a special, if not limited return to NASCAR competition to race one of his Stewart-Haas Racing team’s Ford Mustang GTs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series event.
The 2020 Xfinity race will be contested for the first time on the IMS road course. The following day, 2020 annual “Brickyard 400” will be contested for the first time on Sunday July 5th on the traditional 2.5-mile IMS oval.
Stewart will be back in the IMS pits as a race team owner on Sunday pushing his four Stewart-Haas Racing Team race cars of Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Aric Almirola, and rookie Cole Custer to win the Brickyard 400.
Stewart commented on his return to IMS.
“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can't think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” Stewart said. “It's going to be cool making history turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Anytime you can drive any race car at the Speedway is special, and you know I'm going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar."
The first (62-lap) NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the 14-turn, 2.4-mile IMS road course will ironically be Stewart's first Xfinity Series start and his 28th overall race at IMS. Stewart competed in 18 Brickyard 400s winning in 2005 and 2007. Stewart also raced in five Indianapolis 500s and four IROC Series races at the "World's Greatest Race Course."
Some may question Stewart's ability to win the first NASCAR Xfinity race on the IMS road course, but you must remember his NASCAR Cup Series record on road circuits is second only to road course wins leader Jeff Gordon. "Smoke" is an excellent road racer earning eight road course victories, including his 49th and final NASCAR Cup win in 2016 at the Sonoma (California) Road Course.
Stewart's entry into the first IMS July 4th NASCAR Xfinity Series race on the road course will certainly spark added interest in the whole, new "Brickyard 400" weekend among local Hoosier race fans , race fans from all over the Midwest, and beyond.
The always competitive Stewart may have retired from NASCAR racing, but he races over 100 times a year in his Ford-powered Dirt Sprint car. So when the Hoosier native says he's "going for the win”; you better not count the three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion out.
Be there to see if the "Columbus Comet" or "Rushville Rocket" makes good on his IMS promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.