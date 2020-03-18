GREENSBURG — With the spread of the coronavirus, the IHSAA track and field season is on hold for local schools.
With the stoppage of events and practices, local coaches Katina Tekulve and Sariina Kalli opened up about what this means for their teams and how they are handling it as coaches in a situation that has never occurred before.
“This is an incredibly unusual experience as a track coach of 23 years,” Tekulve said. “These are really uncharted waters and one of the hardest parts about this season right now is the uncertainty of it all. I have to take one day at a time since there are so many unknowns at this point. I’m trying not to speculate based on what is happening in other states or at the collegiate and professional level. However, it is a highly unusual task for a coach to not be planning ahead. We were actively preparing and training for the Hoosier State Relays scheduled for the end of this month when less than a week ago all our indoor meets including HSR were cancelled.”
Both coaches explained that up until the suspension of events and practices, athletes were preparing as well as ever before.
“We held voluntary conditioning twice a week from November to February and had our largest number of student-athletes in recent years come out for those,” Kalli said. “Once the season officially started Feb. 17, we were holding practices as usual after school, and we were out on the new track as often as possible, weather permitting. Our first and only indoor meet was March 7 at Anderson University, but we competed with a skeleton crew so some our athletes could attend the sectional championship boys basketball game that same night. Our first week of spring break practices last week were well-attended. We were able to get on the track every day and get some real quality workouts in. Monday’s practice was a bit of a fun one – our team played Hounds and Hares for the second half of practice just to help everyone burn off the stress that the Corona virus has caused all of us. We didn’t expect to be back on Tuesday, and unfortunately we were right.”
On Tuesday, March 17, practices were officially called, but coaches were sure to let their athletes know what is expected of them during the time away and explain what challenges to others what their athletes will now go through.
“Fortunately our season had already begun officially in February, so our athletes are accustomed to certain workouts and can continue these now on their own,” Tekulve said. “Most of the runners will be able to maintain their fitness with individual training, but it will be more challenging for our field event athletes as they do not have access to their implements and equipment. However, they will still be able to maintain their fitness level with drill work, strength training, and aerobic exercises. We are able to connect with our athletes with multiple methods of communication. We have been using the Remind App, Google Classroom, and Twitter to touch base with our athletes and and will continue to do so until we meet with them again. These lines of communication will help all the athletes continue to feel our support and keep them working toward our outdoor season.”
The Cougars handed out workout sheets as they expected to not return to practice on Tuesday.
“At Monday’s practice, we handed out a sheet of workouts our athletes could do on their own in the event future practices were canceled,” Kalli said. “This sheet included our warm-up and active stretching drills, and basic workouts for sprinters, hurdlers/jumpers, distance, and throwers. Our kids know how to reach all of us coaches, either through Remind or text, if they have questions. We encouraged them to do these workouts as often as possible, because if we do get to have a track season, two and a half weeks totally off will basically trash all the hard work they put it up to this point.”
As Kalli pointed out, the best case scenario for a return to the track is a return in May.
“Athletes will also need to have 10 practices in before being allowed to compete,” Kalli said. “Since DCCS has canceled all after-school activities the entire month of April, we may only have May to compete.”
If you happen to see any Decatur County athletes out running, keep distance but applaud them for continuing their work throughout these difficult times.
