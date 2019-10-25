STRAUGHN — In one of the most evenly matched games in the entire state on paper Friday night, the South Decatur Cougars were defeated, ending their season.
The Tri Titans defeated the Cougars 42-12.
The Cougars jumped ahead 6-0 in the first quarter, but early in the second quarter the Titans took the lead away with a touchdown and a converted PAT.
The early second quarter score opened the vein for the Titans offense. On their next drive, the Titans muscled their way down field to score again. This pushed the Titans lead to 14-6.
Needing a long scoring drive to slow down the Titans, the Cougars drove but ended their next drive with a turnover on downs.
With their offense rolling, the Titans reached the end zone for a third consecutive drive. With a 36 yard run the Titans pushed their lead to 21-6 just before the halftime break.
The Cougars fought back in the second half with a score to draw back with nine points, but with just under 10 minutes remaining in the game, the Titans appeared to put the final dagger in the game with another score.
Down 28-12 with time draining from the clock, the Cougars were forced to get risky with their play calling to draw closer and it did not pay off.
The Titans then pulled ahead even further to close the door on the Cougars season.
South Decatur finishes the season with a 4-6 record.
