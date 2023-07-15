CINCINNATI – Tri-State Wrestling is bringing its action-packed brand of live pro wrestling back to Versailles Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Tyson Activity Center.
“The Raider Rumble” will feature plenty of exciting matches, including women’s wrestling, tag team action and the first-ever Raider Rumble match, with the winner receiving a title match against the Tri-State Wrestling Heavyweight Champion later in the evening.
The show, which is aptly named after the nearby South Ripley High School Raiders, will be the first title defense for newly-crowned TSW Heavyweight Champion Tre’ Lamar. The Canton, Ohio native won the gold at TSW’s “Do Or Die” event on July 8 when he cashed in his guaranteed title opportunity that he earned in the “Stack the Deck” match back in June.
Advance tickets start at just $10 and are on sale now at TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.
In addition to Lamar, stars scheduled to appear include former TSW Heavyweight Champions VsK and Myron Reed, IMPACT star Jake Crist, AEW star Brian Pillman Jr., GPA, Matt Diesel, Sam Beale, Blake Wright, Kaia McKenna, Arie Alexander, Damian Chambers, Stephen Wolf and more.
Additional appearances and matches will be announced leading up to the show. Follow @TSWProWrestling on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all the latest updates.
Schedule and appearances subject to change.
For more information, visit TriStateWrestlingOnline.com.
